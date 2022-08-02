A Quick Guide To CBD: Benefits, Legality, Usage and Dosage

You’ve more than likely heard of the natural wonder drug called CBD by now.

But what, exactly, is CBD? Does it make you high? Is it legal? How much should you take?

Below are answers to the most frequently asked CBD questions people commonly have.

What Is CBD?

CBD is a cannabinoid called Cannabidiol. Cannabinoids are pharmacologically active plant medicines that have clinically proven effects inside the body, and they are exclusively derived from one of three cannabis plant species:

Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis.

Other cannabinoids include Cannabinol (CBN), Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabichromene (CBC), and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Researchers have identified 113 cannabinoids in the cannabis plant thus far and counting.

Since Cannabidiol is not psychoactive, it doesn’t elicit a “high.”

Instead, Cannabidiol works on the cannabinoid receptor type I (CB1) to aid in the relief of everyday wellness concerns, like pain, sleeplessness, anxiety, and stress to name just a few.

Scientists first isolated Cannabidiol in 1940. Over the past several years, it’s become a staple medicine in many people’s lives.

Cannabidiol Usage

There are myriad ways to take Cannabidiol these days:

Sublingual CBD oil tinctures

Softgels and capsules

Concentrates

Vapes

Smoking cannabis flower

Edibles like baked goods, gummies, and drinks

Topical applications like skincare cosmetics, salves, balms, creams, lotions, and sprays

Common CBD Health Benefits

People who experience the benefits of taking full spectrum CBD report that the cannabinoid helps with the following:

Improves sleep

Decreases inflammation

Relieves pain

Reduces stress and anxiety

Alleviates common side effects from cancer treatment

Helps substance abuse sufferers maintain sobriety

Does CBD Get You “High”?

Cannabidiol does not contain significant amounts of THC, so it cannot get you high like marijuana can.

CBD does work on various receptors in the body that are part of the endocannabinoid system – or ECS – which helps regulate vital bodily functions.

Is CBD Legal?

Is Cannabidiol legal in the United States? That depends on where you live.

In 2018, the United States Congress passed the Farm Bill, removing hemp and other industrial cannabis plant parts from the Schedule I banned substances list.

Hemp-derived foods and nutritional products with less than 0.3% THC are federally legal in the USA for individuals 18 years old and older.

As of this writing, Cannabidiol is legal, to some degree, in every state except Idaho, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

Full Spectrum CBD and the Entourage Effect

Researchers are studying Cannabidiol at ever-increasing rates now that hemp has been legalized in the US.

One prominent finding scientists have noted in clinical trials is a phenomenon called “the entourage effect.”

How Can the Entourage Effect Help Me?

The entourage effect is the theory that multiple cannabinoids working together amplify the benefits of full spectrum CBD over CBD isolate alone.

In other words, products made with full spectrum cannabis extracts work best because they contain a diverse group of natural medicines.

What other characteristics combine with Cannabidiol to trigger the entourage effect?

Current research has identified over a hundred phytochemicals in cannabis plants.

Examples include terpenes, essential oils, as well as other cannabinoids like Cannabinol (CBN), Cannabigerol (CBG), and Cannabichromene (CBC), all of which are believed to contribute to the entourage effect.

Why is Full Spectrum CBD So Special?

Full spectrum CBD products are extracted in such a way that they retain most of the key plant medicines derived from cannabis.

Therefore, full spectrum extracts of CBD have a richer and more robust phytochemical profile.

Quality full spectrum CBD oil blends should always include numerous cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids to maximize the entourage effect.

For example, people with pain may see added benefit from CBG when it is present in their full spectrum oil blend. CBN contributes to a balanced sleep cycle and may explain why CBD oil users report improved sleep when taking CBD full spectrum products. Both CBG oil and CBN oil are available in stand-alone, isolate versions, too, so it’s possible to target specific wellness concerns more effectively by combining them together with CBD.

What Is a Broad Spectrum CBD?

Broad spectrum CBD includes a similar range of cannabinoids and hemp compounds to full spectrum CBD.

The key difference is that broad spectrum CBD oils contain trace, non-detectable amounts of THC.

What Is a Whole Plant CBD Extract?

Whole plant CBD extracts comprise all the elements of a cannabis plant, including waxes, fats, and other compounds not found in typical full or broad spectrum products.

Take note: whole plant CBD extracts may taste slightly more bitter and earthy than standard extract options.

But whole plant extracts provide the most bang for your buck, because they are loaded with all the good stuff cannabis has to offer.

What Is Isolated CBD?

CBD isolate products only contain Cannabidiol. All other cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids are removed during the manufacturing process.

You should choose CBD isolate if you need to avoid THC altogether or simply don’t like the taste of full or broad spectrum CBD.

Isolate CBD has no THC whatsoever and usually tastes neutral depending on the carrier oil it’s mixed with.

New CBD Health Discoveries

CBD shows promise in many clinical trials currently underway studying more serious medical conditions:

Parkinson’s disease

Multiple sclerosis

Schizophrenia

Diabetes

PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other mental health differences

What’s the Best CBD Dose?

Specific CBD dosages will vary based on your current health, weight, and usage needs.

People with ongoing medical conditions should talk to their doctors before incorporating CBD into their daily routine.

In terms of amount, beginners should start with 25 mg which is the minimum effective dose in average healthy adults.

Although, most people immediately up their dosage to 50 mg CBD and higher.

CBD is very safe, and it’s okay to increase your dose to 100 mg per day or more once your body becomes acclimated to it.

In clinical study, dosage ranges varied from 25 mg to 600 mg taken daily.

As you’ve probably guessed, the higher the milligrams, the more Cannabidiol is contained in the product and the more pronounced the potential therapeutic effect will be.

Typically, it takes between a couple of days to two weeks to feel the full effects of CBD products.

Scientists are still researching how CBD interacts within the body.

But clinical studies show that CBD is beneficial, effective with consistent use, and safe to use long term. Not to mention millions of CBD users the world over swear by it.

