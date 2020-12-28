A Practical Guide to a Variety of Swimming Pool Designs

Swimming pools nowadays are getting in trend in residential homes too. In past years it was common only in lavish homes and farmhouses. But in recent years it is getting in trend even in typical homes. Due to its increase in demand among different sections of society, the variety in pools’ design is also increasing. Designers are developing new designs so that they can be afforded by most of the people and becomes suitable for their homes too. Now coming to the variety of pools.

Above Ground Pool

It is one of the most straightforward and most affordable forms of swimming pools as it is compact and is easy to make. It is preferred by middle-class families due to its low cost of making and less space occupying nature. This pool does not require any sort of digging in the ground. Rather than that in it, a structure is made which can encapsulate the water. Apart from all this, it can be made on any land area whether it’s a little rocky or have sand.

In comparison to other pools, it is easier for pool builders to build this pool. Due to this cost of making it is also less. It requires significantly less material, and also, it does not involve the usage of any costly material.

Architectural Pool

This kind of pool falls under the category of lavish pools due to its features. Firstly it has a highly aesthetic geometric shape bordered by definite lines. It is in coherence with the structure of the house, and also the material used to make this pool is the same which is used in the case of home. It requires large space and digging in the round too. Usually, such kind of pool is installed in the house during the time of construction of the house. It possesses sophisticated and lavish looks making it a piece of attraction in the house.

It is necessary to build this pool while the house is in the making because its layout is decided according to the house. So it is necessary to adjust the size of the pool in accordance with the area of space available.

Recreational Swimming Pools

As the name suggests, this family is built for the purpose of enjoyment of children in your house. It demands a large size, and more sustainable material must be used for its construction. It is so because the chances of it getting damaged are high as it will be occupied by the children. It is not much deeper in length because it is a family pool and involves children, too, so making it less in-depth is a safe option.

It has a large number of elements of water parks but on a small scale. It has features like slides, tunnels, caves, boulders in it. All these things are installed just for the sake of fun for children. These pools can be an enjoyable experience for your children, and you will enjoy having their presence too. On weekends your house will remain filled with the voice of laughter of your children. Coming to its cost, it can be a little hard on your pocket as it requires a large size and installation of slides and tunnels. One thing you can do to make it pocket friendly is a little customization.

You can try to compromise the pool size a little. Another factor that can help you save money is compromising the rides installed in this pool. Despite adding two slides, you can add just one slide.

Indoor Pools

These pools are built under the roof and, more frequently, are used for professional purposes. It can be instrumental if you belong to cold climate regions and cannot afford to skip your swimming practice. It could save you some money if you were planning to have automatically heated pools. It is so because it does not require much power for the working of the heating system. Moreover, it does not require a much-advanced heating system.

This pool has primary application if you live in a cold climate region, but you are fond of swimming. Many pool builders can install indoor pools at low prices.

Infinity Pool

Infinity pools have zero size edges, which means their edges are highly diminished. It is not used much for swimming purposes. Rather than that, it is used to add charm to the scenic beauty of the spot. It looks stunning as it appears like that of a sheet of water. It is an element of high-end properties that are usually located on the hilltop or at some exotic beaches.

It requires a lot of money to design such pools, and the quality of water used in such pools is high. It is done to make it appears like a waterfall.

Lap Pools

The design of these pools are long and narrow and are used to train for the swimming competitions. The standard length of such pools is 50 feet. The cost of making such pools is high as they require more sophisticated shape cutting. This pool usually consists of an inbuilt heating system, which increases the cost to a great extent.

Benefits Of Having A Pool

The pool is an excellent source of recreation. If you have a pool in your house, it can be a great source of enjoyment. You can use it to relax on weekends and whenever your friends decide to have a party your house will be the topmost priority any day. Such things can help you a lot to build a reputation. On having a pool in your house you will undoubtedly learn swimming very quickly, it will help you to enhance your skill list.

Conclusion

Pools are of various varieties. It depends on the purpose for which you want the pool. Different variety of pool has a different cost of construction. Above mentioned points can help you to determine which pool design will be most suitable for your house.