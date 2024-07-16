Premium Safety Features: A Closer Look at the XUV 3XO’s Safety Standards

The newly launched XUV 3XO from Mahindra is creating quite a buzz in the Indian automotive market. This stylish yet rugged SUV packs a powerful punch for performance and safety. In this blog, we take a closer look at some of the advanced safety features that make the XUV 3XO one of the safest vehicles in its segment.

Active Safety Features

Active safety features help prevent accidents by assisting the driver in controlling the vehicle. The XUV 3XO comes equipped with the following impressive active safety systems:

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic stability control (ESC) is standard across all variants of the XUV 3XO. ESC monitors steering input and vehicle movement and automatically applies brakes to individual wheels to prevent skidding or loss of traction, especially when taking sharp turns at high speeds. This greatly improves directional stability and prevents rollovers.

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

The XUV 3XO has ISOFIX child seat anchors for the rear seats, allowing compatible child seats to be securely fastened. This prevents the seat from moving in case of sudden braking or a collision, keeping children safe.

Smart Steering with Multiple Modes

The advanced steering system on the XUV 3XO offers multiple modes – Normal, Comfort, and Sport. These modes adjust steering response and feel based on driving conditions and driver preference, making the vehicle easier to manoeuvre.

ABS and EBD

Like most modern vehicles, the XUV 3XO has an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD). ABS prevents wheels from locking under hard braking, allowing the driver to maintain steering control. EBD balances braking force between the front and rear wheels for shorter stopping distances.

Hill Hold Control

Hill hold control is a comfort and safety feature that momentarily prevents the vehicle from rolling backwards when pulling away on an incline. This allows for a smooth driving experience on slopes without using a handbrake.

Hill Descent Control

Exclusive to higher variants, hill descent control maintains a steady descent speed without brake or accelerator input. This enhances safety and prevents loss of power when driving down steep slopes.

Passive Safety Features

Passive safety features protect occupants in the event of a collision. Here are some of the many ways in which the new XUV 3XO safeguards passengers:

Reinforced Body Structure

The XUV 3XO utilises ultra-high-strength steel to reinforce critical areas of the body shell. Strategic use of advanced high-strength steel and tailored blanks provides optimal protection to occupants while managing weight.

6 Airbags

The XUV 3XO comes standard with dual front, side, and curtain airbags covering both rows. These restraints deploy rapidly in a crash, cushioning occupants and preventing contact with hard surfaces.

Seatbelt Reminders and Pretensioners

Audible warnings prompt occupants to buckle up, while force limiters and pre-tensioners tighten seatbelts in the event of a collision—instantly holding passengers in place and minimising injuries. Height adjustment for front seat belts further optimises protection.

Pedestrian Safety

The XUV 3XO employs pedestrian protection measures like a collapsible wiper system and an energy-absorbing front bumper. These features cushion impacts to minimise pedestrian injury in case of accidental contact.

Child Safety Locks

Child safety locks allow parents to prevent doors from being opened accidentally from the inside, restricting access only to exits controlled by the driver. This prevents children from exiting the moving vehicle unexpectedly.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Modern ADAS features employ cameras, radar systems and sensors to provide drivers with the latest automation and alerts. Here are some of the ADAS technologies offered on higher variants of the XUV 3XO:

Adaptive Cruise Control

When activated, this system maintains a set speed while automatically adjusting the distance to the vehicle ahead by operating the brake and accelerator. This dramatically reduces driver effort on highways or in stop-and-go traffic.

Autonomous Emergency Braking

The XUV 3XO can detect potential frontal collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians using radar and camera inputs. Visual and audio warnings alert the driver to take action. If needed, the system automatically applies brakes to avoid or lessen impact.

Lane Keep Assist

A camera-based system detects road markings and steering input. If the vehicle unintentionally drifts out of its lane, torque is applied to the steering wheel to nudge it back into the intended lane. This prevents accidental lane departure or sideswiping.

Blind Spot Detection

Radar sensors on either side of the vehicle detect the speed and position of cars in hard-to-see blind spots. Visual alerts on side mirrors and instrument clusters notify the driver during lane changes or merging manoeuvres.

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Backing out of parking spots is made safer by alerts warning of approaching cross-traffic detected by rear sensors. This helps avoid collisions with vehicles the driver cannot see directly.

360 Degree Camera System

For the ultimate bird’ s-eye view around the car, the top-end XUV 3XO variants get a 360-degree camera suite. Multiple cameras give a near real-time surround view from all angles, with guidelines to judge distance from objects. This greatly simplifies parking and manoeuvring in tight spots.

Other Notable Safety Features

Apart from the above, the new XUV 3XO incorporates these additional safety aspects:

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Unauthorised vehicle entry alert

Emergency stop signal, which flashes hazard lights under hard braking

High-speed warning alerts

With this exhaustive set of safety technologies and design elements focused on occupant protection, it is clear that the XUV 3XO sets new benchmarks for safety in its segment. Robust construction, along with intelligent driver aids, make this Mahindra SUV a very secure environment for you and your loved ones.

Conclusion

The XUV 3XO brings leading-edge safety to the table thanks to a sturdy body structure, abundant airbags, advanced driver assistance systems, and a suite of protective features. With a focus on passive and active safety, each variant offers safety equipment one class above its price point.

So, if you want to purchase this exciting new SUV, rest assured that Mahindra has gone the extra mile to ensure comprehensive protection for you and your family. Whether cruising calmly or tackling challenging terrain, the XUV 3XO has your back through and through.