5 Technological Inventions that Can Reduce Car Accidents

Car accidents cause over 6 million fatalities every year in the US. Several technologies have been invented to deal with this problem.

This article talks about five pieces of innovation that help reduce car accidents.

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AED) uses cameras, radars, and sensors to build knowledge of a potential collision on the road. It significantly reduces the severity of collisions.

If the AEB encounters a potential accident, it alarms the driver. If the driver fails to respond, then the AEB engages the brakes itself to either stop the car from colliding or reduce the speed of impact.

Analysis has shown a 38% reduction in rear-end crashes and about a 27% reduction in head-on car crashes in contrast to cars without AEB.

Lane Departure Warning Systems

The Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) uses cameras to read road lane markings. If a driver tries to switch lanes without signaling, it alerts the driver visually or audibly.

Sudden lane changes or lane changing errors have been the cause of over 75% of all car accidents in the US. LDWS has proven to reduce 53% of head-on and single-car crashes within 45 to 73 mph.

Adaptive Cruise Control

Contrary to traditional cruise control where the speed is just set to a certain point, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) manages the cruise according to the vehicle upfront to maintain a safe distance. ACC uses radars and cameras to manage a pre-set distance from the upfront cars.

ACC reduces the driver’s fatigue of maintaining a consistent speed and safe distance as well. ACC has been calculated to reduce 5.48% of car crashes and 4.91% of rear-end crash induced injuries.

BlindSpot Detection Systems

BlindSpot Detection Systems (BDS) are invented to inform the driver about the presence of any other cars or obstacles in the blindspots. BDS uses ultrasonic radars to spot obstacles in the blindspots of either side of the car. If an obstacle is detected, it informs the driver through visuals or an audible warning.

Vehicle to Everything Communication

Vehicle to everything Communication (V2X) basically communicates with the infrastructure, or mainly cars within a short range, to get information on their speed, direction, and location to reduce the chances of collision. It uses the technology of cellular networks for implementation.

V2X can alert the driver about tight traffic, potential collisions, and roadworks before encountering them.

Conclusion

All the technologies described above have been reported to significantly reduce the chances of a car crash in the real world. So for the safety of everyone involved, having these technologies equipped is important.

