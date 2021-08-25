4 Tips for Incorporating Cannabis into Your Yoga and Meditation

Yoga is a great way to enhance and improve your physical and mental well-being. Following a consistent yoga routine daily has multiple benefits. Yoga can help you to overcome anxiety, stress, and pain, etc. And those who do yoga can tell you how joyful and a blissful experience it can be.

Yoga is a 5000-year-old practice and has its roots originating from India and described as the ancient Indian science of realization or the science of self-culture. According to its traditional meaning, yoga is all about awareness. With time, yoga has evolved, and modern-day yoga practitioners believe that along with asanas, yoga has a lot to do with relaxation and meditation and reaching a state of mindfulness. Yoga combined with meditation can be tremendously beneficial in relieving stress, anxiety, chronic pain, etc.

Yoga, Meditation & Cannabis

Nowadays, modern yoga practitioners believe that cannabis can help in reaping the benefits of yoga and meditation. The use of marijuana has increased recently due to its widely lauded potential medical benefits. People have started using cannabis creatively for different purposes.

In the past few years, the use of cannabis in yoga and meditation sessions has become a common trend. The use of cannabis in your yoga and meditation regime can provide you loads of health-related benefits.

Before you contemplate adding cannabis to your yoga and meditation regime, see whether do you know these facts about marijuana seeds (cannabis) or not?

Cannabis can activate and supplement your natural endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for regulating all the physiological and biological functions of the body. Cannabis might be helpful to alleviate pain and anxiety. It may also help you to sleep better. Cannabis might indirectly support homeostasis.

Cannabis use is in its nascent phase, and the future looks very promising as there have not been any side effects related to marijuana or cannabis. If you are looking for ways to aid cannabis in your yoga and meditation, the following tips here will help you get started.

Start Yoga Cannabis With Slow Pace

Cannabis can put your body in a very relaxed and calm state, so do not leap into physically challenging exercise as it can be a bit dangerous for you. You can stick to slower yoga practices like Hatha or Yin. Go where your body leads you and enjoy the state of awareness instead of pushing yourself.

People who are new to cannabis yoga must ensure that they ease themselves into cannabis yoga. Avoid moving very quickly or going for tricky postures like in power yoga routine.

If it is your first time trying cannabis, make sure that you start at a slow pace. Take your time and learn about your tolerance to reap the maximum benefit of cannabis yoga.

Don’t Be Nervous

People get nervous when trying new things in life. It is a common trait in human beings. However, cannabis yoga routine is much like regular yoga. You can ease yourself by speaking to your teacher or learn about the experiences and what you can expect in the session from your batchmate.

You can also find lots of information related to cannabis yoga online to help you get a better understanding. If you are hesitant in consuming cannabis for the first time, you can choose to take it in fewer amounts and know you can take it later as you ease yourself into the session.

Picking Out The Right Strain For Yoga & Meditation

Figuring out the right strain of cannabis product is essential to make your cannabis yoga experience worthwhile. It is not as complicated as people think it is. Some people look for specific strains for specific exercises. It is not the best way to choose cannabis products for cannabis yoga.

What you can do is look at terpenes and use them how people use essential oils. Terpenes are naturally occurring aromatic hydrocarbons in essential oils plants. Terpenes are the reason for different citrusy smells in orange and lemon. They are very similar but yet so different.

Different strains smell differently because of terpenes. You can base your decision on the smell that attracts you the most. Cannabis strain that contains floral or linalool aroma is said to be the most calming, and it can enhance your overall experience of the yoga session.

Yoga Cannabis for Pain & Recovery

You can use cannabis to recover from pain and inflammation. Cannabis is known to have anti-inflammatory properties which can help you in dealing with both pain and inflammation. You can go for a cannabis strain having a high amount of CBD to get maximum relief from pain.

CBD has become very popular among fitness enthusiasts and athletes due to its healing properties. If you aren’t sure about the intoxicating effect, you can go for CBD because it will not make you high and reap all the other benefits. You can also pair and combine THC and CBD if you like. CBD can also help in reducing anxiety and stress, according to a recent study.

Conclusion

It is understandable if you feel a bit hesitant at the start, but you can learn and practice cannabis yoga routine under the guidance of yogis and practitioners. However, those who have any medical condition can speak and share their concerns with a doctor for their safety.

Link

https://www.marleynatural.com/blog/weed-yoga

https://www.yogajournal.com/lifestyle/cannabis-and-yoga/

https://www.stalberttoday.ca/cannabis-weekly/incorporating-cannabis-into-your-yoga-or-meditation-practice-3523584

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/9-benefits-of-yoga

https://www.livescience.com/56600-odd-facts-marijuana.html