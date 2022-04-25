17 Steps to Building an Unbeatable Social Media Marketing Strategy in 2022

A recent survey found that more than 80% of consumers now turn to social media networks for information before making a purchase decision. This article will take you through 10 steps that will put your social media marketing strategy on the right track toward success.

It covers both the basics and what it takes for progressive businesses to find success with their digital marketing endeavors in 2022.

1) Establish Your Social Media Marketing Goals

It can be very challenging for anyone to determine what their social media goals should be. I recommend that you establish three main goals for the year. Use a spreadsheet or other program to track your progress and make adjustments as needed.

a) The first goal is to build your audience. How many followers and connections do you have on each network? Are your profiles set up correctly and in line with the platform’s policies?

You’ll need an appealing profile image, professional headshot, a clean profile/cover photo, descriptive bio, and maybe even some compelling videos or pictures of your business in action. You also want to monitor any negative feedback and take it seriously with a plan of action ready so that you can address any concerns quickly.

b) The second goal is to engage your audience. Anytime you connect with someone, be it by email, Twitter DM, LinkedIn message, or Facebook post, the preferred response is to “like” or “re-tweet” the message.

This tends to be one of the more easily measured results of your social media marketing efforts and is generally a viral tool that motivates your followers to spread the word based on something that they like.

c) The third goal is to influence. You’ll want to monitor when you are mentioned in other people’s blogs (especially in regards to current events), status updates about brands that you recommend, and even when people quote something you wrote about as an expert in their own blog posts.

This is not only a great way to raise your profile and attract more social media followers, but also create more awareness for your brand and get people excited about what you have to offer.

2) Create a Thumbprint

Your social media profiles should be customized for the platforms you are using. You can use freely available graphic design tools to create perfect social media images for a good social media presence. You should also make sure that each profile includes the following:

a) Username: A unique handle or username.

b) Profile image: It’s always important to set up a professional headshot that is easy to recognize, easy to upload, and easy to keep up with changes when using a photo-sharing site such as Instagram or Facebook.

c) Headline: How about using your most memorable/best-selling product or service as the headline in addition to a catchy say-it-like-this slogan that matches your business’ personality? This can be used in all of your posts, whether they are on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram. You can check for how good your grammar is here

d) About section: Give this a one-line summary of what you do and include any relevant stats or examples (like mentioning the number of employees you currently have). Add a link to your website or other important information that someone should go to next time they have questions about the business.

e) Link section: If you want to grow your LinkedIn connections or Twitter followers, then you’ll want to add an “Add To My Network” button. This is a great place to also include a link for people who want to see pictures or read about what you’ve been up to lately (or ever).

f) Additional social media marketing links: Be sure that your Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram are all connected. No one ever has enough social media platforms and we live in a hyper-linked world!

g) Other items: Make sure you add a professional headshot and even an option for clients to connect with you via Skype, if appropriate. Only keep your profile public if you are willing to be contacted by people who are not yet customers.

3) Develop an Editorial Calendar

According to CTN News, Social media is a great way for businesses to express their voice in the marketplace. Keep things fresh and interesting by using the same calendar that you use for the rest of your marketing strategy when setting up your social media actions. This will allow for more consistency and help develop a stronger brand identity across all channels.

4) Create a Content Plan

Your editorial calendar will help you plan and draft all of the posts that you need to make, whether they are on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram. Here are some examples of things that most businesses can include:

a) Industry-related news updates: You’ll want to keep a watchful eye on any trends that might directly or indirectly affect your business. You can even support that information with sources of books, articles, press, movies, and so on.

The very best way is to look for links from other sources so that you don’t sound like a self-promoting robot. This also gives you an opportunity to show your human side with your own take on these events. A lot of new trends are happening in cloud cost management, these are industry news that you should have an eye on.

b) Product or service announcements: When you have a special promotion, an upcoming holiday, or other important events, these are great opportunities to get ahead of the game by being the first to offer an update. You can even provide a preview of what your plans are so that people feel more involved in the process and have fun guessing what it might be.

c) Client appreciation: It’s always a good idea to flaunt your successes. Letting your clients know that they made a difference is a great way to build future business alliances and keep in touch with those who are already customers.

d) Industry reports: These are great ways to get your name and brand in front of more people, whether they are followers or not. Be careful not to sound like a promotional tool and always make sure you back up any claims with research or a source.

5) Focus on Engagement

This can be seen as the social media marketing equivalent of drilling for oil. The more you focus on engagement, the more interesting content there will be to share and the better your editorial calendar will work for you. The easiest way to measure this is by monitoring the retweets and shares that occur on your posts.

6) Involve the People You Want to Reach

One of the best ways to help you reach more people is by creating content that actually benefits them. The best thing about social media is it allows you to create a more personal connection with those that you’re trying to reach. Be sure that every post on your social media sites includes a call to action.

Now that you have the basics, get out there and start making the most of your social media strategy. Creating a blog, building a social network, and monitoring what’s going on in the news are all additional ways to keep you ahead of the game in today’s business environment.

In fact, social media is now one of the most effective marketing tools and should not be ignored by any business owner or executive looking to stay afloat in this hyperactive and hyper-competitive world.

7) Make Sure Your Content is Working

This is an area that many businesses completely ignore. Make sure you have a reliable process in place to track the results of all of your content. You will be able to see which topics are performing well, which ones are mediocre, and which ones need more work.

This will help you adjust your content plan and make sure that you don’t keep repeating the same mistakes.

8) Be Consistent & Be Human in Social Media Marketing



Social media marketing is not about making huge, splashy announcements and then moving on to the next thing. It’s about being a part of the world that we all live in and helping people find out more about us as human beings and as business owners.

Remember, this is an incredible opportunity to build a little bit of your personal brand, too! If you do social media right, it will keep you connected to everyone who matters!

9) Don’t Waste Time

Once you have your social media strategy in place, make sure you stay on top of it. You need to be able to rotate through content, update the calendar at least once a week, and post everything ahead of time so that you don’t find yourself wasting valuable time trying to throw something together at the last second.

Your strategy should be planned and well-thought-out so that it doesn’t take away from all of your other marketing activities.

10) Avoid Negativity

This is one of the biggest mistakes that businesses can make as they try to build their brand and market themselves online. Social media marketing should always be about abundance, not scarcity. Be positive, be creative, be helpful, and remember that everyone is watching.

11) Monitor Your Brand Voice in Social Media Marketing



Not only should you get in the habit of constantly posting new content, but also you need to make sure that every single post is perfectly in line with your brand personality. The best way to do this is by creating a tone guide and making sure your social media marketing team understands it completely.

If you don’t have a tone guide for your brand voice, consider spending some time creating one so that it’s easy to teach others about this important part of doing social media right.

12) Show Off Your Personality

You get to be the voice for your brand as you do social media, so make sure that you don’t come across as boring, uninteresting, and corporate. Use your own personality and create an image of your business that is interesting and exciting.

In the same way, the best businesses all have their own personality, the very best social media marketing outlets reflect that personality by putting a human face on everything they do.

13) Make it Relevant & Schedule (It’s OK to Bulk Schedule!)

You want your content to be relevant and timely so that people can see it when they are most interested and most likely to respond to it. Use a social media Scheduling tool to schedule your best content on a regular basis so that it’s easy to share and spread.

You don’t want social media to take away from your other responsibilities, so make sure you batch schedule everything in advance and you won’t find yourself working late nights just to keep up with the pace of the world around you.

14) Create Engagement Tools & Giveaways

People like to be rewarded for participating in social media marketing. The best way to do this is by having contests and giveaways, but don’t make these too complicated or people won’t be able to follow through with it.

A great way to do this would be a giveaway for your followers or similar people who are already connected with you on social media.

15) Use Sustainability Tools Productively

Social media is an incredible tool for building your business, but it’s a lot of work. Don’t let it detract from all of the other things that you need to be doing to keep things afloat in this ever-changing world.

Be sure to use the tools that are available to you in a sustainable and productive way. A good example is using Jasper AI for writing social posts quickly and Buffer for scheduling those efficiently. And there are many other tools to help you be efficient on social media.

16) Know Your Audience

The best way to find out what people want from you is by finding out what they want from themselves. The quickest way to do this is by listening and looking at social media marketing metrics like mentions, retweets, and shares.

You can use social media analytics tools to get an appropriate insight into these metrics. This will give you a good idea of what people respond to and how they want to see information delivered to them. So, as a business owner, you need to keep your business up to date and must use the latest business tools to support your business activities like Gym management software.

17) Let the Experts Help You

Don’t try to handle everything yourself. There are plenty of tools out there that can help you stay on top of your social media presence while still keeping everything in your business running smoothly. Check out some different tools, experiment with some of them, and find out what works best for you.

Conclusion

With the right social media strategy in place, your business can start to thrive in any environment and any market. Make sure you get started today and don’t let anything stand in your way as you build a stronger future for your company.

What are some other social media tips that have changed the way business is done? Let us know! We’d love to hear from you.

________



Author Bio – Ombir is SEO Executive at Netflix Trends and Top Ten Corner. He is an SEO and Writer who has an experience of 2 years of in these respective fields. He likes to spend his time doing research on various subjects.

Contact – [email protected]