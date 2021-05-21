10 Reasons a Business Should Add a Blog to its Website

What is a Blog? First of all, it is a means of attracting traffic to your site. A website Blog is the most important and most basic statement that any entrepreneur who connects his business with the Internet should understand.

Against the background of the development of modern Internet business with its speed of concluding transactions and disseminating information, it is necessary to realize that direct sales by phone and email only work until a specific moment.

You will succeed with the traditional way of selling only until you have enough time. Once the number of customers increases to the point that you should spend all your working time on direct sales, you will immediately search for more efficient ways of acquiring new customers and better start long before that.

Blogging is a great way to receive feedback from your audience and generate more traffic and sales for your business. You shouldn’t see it as an unnecessary luxury. Even rare blog posts can help your business. In addition, blogging is effortless in our time, but if you do not have enough time to conduct it yourself, you can always contact the specialists of any professional writing services.

10 reasons your business page needs a blog

Blogs are changing. They are dynamic. By adding content frequently and possibly regularly, you can keep recipients on top of what’s going on in your company according to a specific schedule. Google loves new content, in particular a website that is constantly posting new information. Blogs let Google, Yahoo, and other websites and readers know that you have updated them via RSS. A typical website does nothing proactively. They wait for a search engine or internet surfer to appear and see that the content has changed. RSS presents new articles or other changes to search engines and viewers. Blogs are much easier to start than a regular site that someone has to build from scratch. The WordPress CMS makes blog management super easy, and you will appreciate the limited control and unexpected reinforcement because thanks to blogs, you can make changes yourself. An experienced person can create a WP blog in about 10 minutes. Adapted, it may take one day or even less. Free WP Blogs can be installed on your web server and are constantly updated. Themes you can use to change the look of your entire site – free or paid ones. Even a premium theme is available for most people, with an average of $ 70 per theme.

Blogs increase the interaction between you and the Internet users on your site: commenting, polling, voting for posts and other content, suggesting links. All of this increases your communication with people before the blogs contact you at all. You need synergy to build trust and sympathy for yourself and your company.

CSS – Cascading Style Sheets save a lot of time. WP is built so that you can change one line of code to affect the entire blog layout. For example, if you want to condense all the hyperlinks on your blog, the CSS will quickly be replaced with one line of code. Change colors, font type, font size, background colors, column widths, image borders, and many more variables with CSS!

Backups. According to your schedule, there are backup plug-ins that allow you to configure your backups daily, weekly, or at other times. Every day we create copies of our blogs and send them to the email address where they are archived. When you have 40+ blogs, this feature alone makes blogging worthwhile. SEO Search Engine Optimization is much easier. Many plugins can customize your blog, and once set up. They will format your site to make it easier to find on Google.

Although blogs have been around for a long time, they don’t go anywhere. Now it’s easier than ever to set up and use. If you are technically illiterate, try the Thesis WP theme, made for people who need it.

Everything to build a strong brand. Today’s buyers are difficult to navigate. In 9 out of 10 cases, they will do a little online research before purchasing a product or service. Thus, your site can become the primary source of information and guarantees for potential customers. You have complete control over texts, photos, and other content related to your brand. You can go a step further and allow customers to post reviews on your site by adding a review posting app. Thus, the site will serve as an excellent platform for building a positive image of your brand.

A blog is a place to make yourself known

Tweets, Facebook updates, and other social media are only good when you have something going on. Plus, sometimes, it takes more than Pinterest to promote their products with their photos. Of course, there is also video, but the production of a video, as a rule, takes a lot of time and resources.

At the same time, blogging gives you a lot of wiggle room. It has headlines to attract readers looking for specific information. You have space to tell your story. In it, you can combine text, images, and videos.

Talk about the innovation and unique technical characteristics of your product. If you are a business owner or have recently started, tell people the story of your company foundation. When talking with people about the company, tell them about your products. Act as an expert in your field. You can describe how your product is made, where it comes from, and its features. Chatting with people on your blog will only increase the likelihood of sales.

For example, if you sell shoes, you can tell the story of your brand and upload photos of products, write about your shoes, discuss shoes from other manufacturers, and offer advice on care and wear.

How to start a blog?

Very often, it seems to the owners of marketplaces that a site with well-organized and streamlined business processes will quickly sell goods, but time goes on, and the profit does not increase much. At such a moment, it may be worth resorting to the services of a copywriter to fill the resource with useful and entertaining information that will inspire the site visitor to linger and make a purchase.

Define the purpose of your blog

It is essential to articulate that you are starting to blog for at the initial stage. In this case, you should rely on the readership’s interests, not only on your commercial. If you know your target audience, you should be aware of their interests. And the articles on your resource should be in tune with the interests of customers. For example, if you sell household appliances, you should be prepared for questions: what is the difference between different brands of irons, or how to choose the optimal bread maker, and so on. It will be strange if, with such an assortment, you publish on the site the income of dozens of Forbes, analytics on bitcoins, or something like that. Think about what information will be relevant and valuable to your customers.

Make a content plan

A content plan is a list of topics for articles. At this stage, it will already be advisable to connect with a copywriter, unless, of course, you are going to fill the site with information yourself. What a content plan should include:

list of topics;

date of publication;

a set of illustrations and images for articles;

presentation format (text, video, audio);

rubrics.

Getting started writing texts, you need to think about the style of your dialogue with site visitors. Various options are possible, from formal business to half-joking and ironic. To choose the right tone for a conversation, you must imagine who is there, on the other side of the monitor, who will be reading your opuses. The choice of this or that style in your situation is so justified.

Think about what you will broadcast from the site’s pages. At the initial stage, standard articles for your type of business will do. It can be:

industry secrets, niche analytics;

the history of the emergence of your business;

novelties in the industry and the assortment;

product recommendations;

reports of events in which you participate;

news of the company and partners.

Write texts

And do it regularly. Either you initially think about how often the articles will be updated on the blog or choose the best option based on the analytics of visits. In any case, the blog should always be surrounded by close attention because these are not just lines of boring texts – they can bring you money!

There are a lot of options for submitting material. It all depends on the purpose for which you are publishing the post. On someday, you can limit yourself to a funny gif or video for entertainment, and the day before, you can give serious material that will collect your responses and comments.

Information Articles

These are rather voluminous solid materials, the purpose of which is to provide the useful and necessary information. In the information feed, you can compare several items of goods in the assortment of your online store. Tell in detail about new products, give instructions for use.

For example, fashion websites have headings and tips from a stylist who makes recommendations based on their store’s clearance stock. At the site that sells shoes, they regularly advise on shoe care. An online store that offers services for organizing parties lays out life hacks for the self-decoration of parties. And the online auto parts store tells how to choose a car repair and diagnostics service.

Despite the difference in the profiles of these trading resources, their content unites the factor of benefit for the readers. It’s good if you can interest site visitors to your articles so that they come back to you again.

Text rules: