Japanese Man Arrested for Alleged Sex with Minors

BANGKOK – A a 69-year-old Japanese man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with at least three underage girls in northeastern Thailand.

Pol Colonel Setthaphat Na-Songkhla, told a press conference that Mr.Kazuo was arrested at a hotel in Khon Kaen province ,Tuesday.

Police also arrested two Thai men for offering the three girls to the Japanese man. The two suspects were identified only as Phirapong, 57, and Sayumphoo, 54.

Sayumphoo and Kazuo were arrested when a 17-year-old girl was being brought to him at the hotel.

Setthaphat said police learned that a Japanese man came to a hotel in Khon Kaen several times to buy sex from underage girls.

A police investigation found out that Mr. Phirapong allegedly brought the girls for the Japanese man.

Police later located two girls, who allegedly used to sleep with Kazuo. They were identified as “A”, aged 16, and “B”, 15.

“B” told police that she had sex with the Japanese man for the first time in the middle of last year. She had sold sex to the man five times until April this year. Each time she was paid Bt10,000, but half of the money was taken by Phirapong.

“A” said she sold sex to Kazuo in May this year at the same rate.

After the two girls identified pictures of Kazuo and Phirapong, police obtained arrest warrants for them.

The Immigration police found out that Kazuo had visited Thailand 15 times last year and 15 times this year.

He runs a hotel business in Japan, police said.