American Arrested in India for Visiting Forbidden Island of the Sentinelese People

American tourist Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, has been arrested in India after sneaking onto a forbidden island inhabited by an isolated tribe. According to police he brought a can of Diet Coke as a gift while attempting to make contact with the Sentinelese people.

A police reports states that Polyakov spent nine hours navigating open water in a small boat to reach North Sentinel Island, part of India’s Andaman Islands. Access to the island is strictly prohibited to protect its inhabitants from disease and preserve their way of life.

Indian law bans anyone, including locals, from coming within five kilometres of the island.

According to Police chief HGS Dhaliwal, Polyakov attracted attention by blowing a whistle near the shore for about an hour. He briefly stepped onto the island, left the offerings, took sand samples, and filmed a video before returning to his boat.

Police chief HGS Dhaliwal said footage from his GoPro camera confirmed his illegal landing on the forbidden island.

Authorities arrested Polyakov two days later, after he had already visited the region multiple times in recent months. In October 2024, an earlier attempt using a kayak was stopped by hotel staff, while another in January 2025 also failed.

This time, he used a motorized inflatable boat to travel 35 kilometres across open water.

Polyakov’s social media reportedly highlights his interest in dangerous travel, including prior encounters with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Sentinelese, a tribe known for avoiding contact with outsiders, gained international attention in 2018 when they killed American missionary John Allen Chau, who illegally landed on their island.

His body was never recovered, and no investigation followed due to the strict laws prohibiting entry.

India views the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as strategically important due to their proximity to global shipping routes. The government has plans to invest $9 billion CAD to expand infrastructure in the region.

Johnathan Mazower from Survival International criticized Polyakov’s actions, calling them “reckless and dangerous.” He highlighted the health risks posed to the Sentinelese, who have no immunity to common diseases.

“There’s no excuse for it,” Mazower said, emphasizing the tribe’s deliberate isolation and self-sufficient lifestyle. Despite avoiding contact, the Sentinelese have thrived on the island for generations and remain healthy, as seen in photos and videos.

Indian authorities are investigating whether locals aided Polyakov’s illegal entry, as they have prosecuted others in the past for similar offences. The Andaman Islands are also home to the Jarawa tribe, another Indigenous group at risk from outsiders.

Some tourists have reportedly bribed officials to gain access to the Jarawa, further threatening their community.

