Immigration Sweep Nets Seven Foreign Criminals in Thailand

BANGKOK – Immigration officials in Thailand has arrest of seven foreign criminals from five countries that were previously blacklisted and deported.

Immigration Chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said foreign nationals were from China, Egypt, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Korea.

He said the foreigners were previously blacklisted and deported. They re-entered the country with different passports under different names at natural borders.

When Immigration officials ran bio-metric checks their information showed that they have been blacklisted from entering the Thailand.

They have all been charged with breaking the immigration act and will be deported.

Mastermind Behind Casino Heist Arrested

Thai Police also arrested a Chinese man, identified only as Mr.Ying. He fled to Thailand on March 28 after robbing the King Roman casino in Laos.

Mr Ying and 22 other men posed as police officers and raided the King Roman casino in Laos. Claiming that they were acting on tips that Chinese fugitives were hiding there.

Mr Ying and his accomplices allegedly took computers, mobile phones and cash totaling about US$ 420,000.

Kings Romans casino, located in across the Mekong river from Chiang Rai’s Chang Saen district was sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury in January 2018.

Sanction came over alleged links to money laundering, distribution of crystal meth, heroin and other illegal items for trafficking networks.

Immigration officials also arrest South Korean Mr. Jeong Hwan, 29, on charges of opening an illegal betting website.

He was wanted by South Korean Authorities on an arrest warrant issued on May 2, 2017.

He allegedly fled to Thailand and went into hiding in a rented house South Bangkok.

