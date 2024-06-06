Increase Your Facebook Post Likes: A Step-by-Step Guide

A Facebook page and post need to get more likes for multiple benefits. For example, indicating the content’s quality to the audience and the algorithm, boosting brand credibility, and getting discovered by new customers. Purchasing fake likes on Facebook is never recommended as it can harm your reputation and result in negative consequences. Fortunately, you can increase your Facebook post likes organically without involving any risk.

Here is your step-by-step guide to get more likes and increase both page reach and engagement.

Understand your target audience

Before planning any Facebook strategy, it is important to understand who your target audience is and what sort of content they want to see on the platform. Once you know them, you can easily create posts that resonate with them and receive sufficient likes. It can also be the most useful tip when setting up targeting options for paid ad campaigns and achieving better ROI.

You can also find the Facebook Groups that your potential fans are most active. You don’t need to access the profile of each user to know them, instead, you can use analytics to find who your users are and what type of content they respond to the most. Using Meta Business Manager can provide you with free analytics. However, you can also use third-party analytics tools to access better and updated insights.

Join groups on Facebook

Actively participating in Facebook groups or communities where your potential users can be found can be the best strategy to drive more exposure on the platform. Find relevant groups that are related to your niche and interact with other members to receive more real likes. Moreover, you can directly promote your page based on the rules of the specific group. Therefore, check the rules before sharing any promotional content.

Post trending content

Uploading a post on a trending topic can get thousands of likes and other engagements as these posts are more likely to be shared by many people. Leveraging viral topics in your posts can provide your posts with exposure to millions of people and drive around thousands of real likes.

Users on Facebook are likely to share posts that make them laugh a lot with their family and friends and provide valuable information. Scientific research, motivational content, humorous stories, and riddles or puzzles are the most common types of content that more often trend on the platform.

Re-share trending content

Once you share viral content on your account, you can keep your audience engaged by re-sharing that particular post. When you can’t understand what fresh ideas you must create, you can re-share highly trending posts. Always remember that all content you are posting on Facebook doesn’t necessarily mean to be fully original. You can group out your content calendar by re-sharing current viral content that’s already proven to resonate with your audience.

Use visual content

Compared to normal text posts, photos and videos consume more space in Facebook’s feeds, so they are more visible. Also, they are more effective in attracting users and getting them to stop scrolling. Consequently, users tend to like, share, and comment on visual posts rather than simple text. Average video posts on Facebook have around a 0.26% engagement rate, which is higher than regular posts.

Host giveaways

Every person loves receiving free things that can be gained without any investment. So, giveaways can be the best way to attract an audience to your page and boost post likes on Facebook.

To run a giveaway, sign up for a trusted social media contest tool and then choose a prize and include entry methods. Never use direct CTAs as ‘like this’, instead, you can use ‘visit post’ as an entry action. It will bring more traffic to your posts or pages and may encourage users to like them anyway. Be sure that your contest meets all the applicable regulatory and legal requirements.

Take advantage of your website traffic

This can be one of the most effective ways to get more likes on your Facebook page. To take advantage of your website traffic, you can add your Facebook page feed to your website page. To make this process easier and faster, you can use the Facebook Feed Pro plugin that shows your page feed on a website within a few clicks. Traffic on Facebook can also enhanced by gaining photo likes.

Show your posts on the sidebar

You can display Facebook widgets on a website to get it seen by a large audience. By adding your Facebook feed on the sidebar of your website, you can show your Facebook page to as many users as possible, thereby increasing the chances of getting more likes on your page and posts. A Facebook Feed Pro can help you display your page posts on the sidebar within 5 minutes or less.

Post when your audience is online

To let your post immediately reach a large audience, it is the best tip to post content when your potential fans are online. 9 AM to 2 PM between Tuesday and Thursday is the best time to post on Facebook if you are marketing to related brands. However, if you are marketing directly to consumers, you can skyrocket your Facebook likes by posting content at noon from Monday to Wednesday because fans are most active on the platform at these times.

Remember, it is not guaranteed that these are the best times for all. To optimize your page engagement, understand when your page-specific audience is online. Use this information whenever you schedule a post to receive lots of likes and other forms of engagement from the target audience.

Make a ‘Like us on Facebook’ popup

Create your high-converting ‘Like us on Facebook’ popup using online tools to get more leads and page/post likes. Popups are highly beneficial in transforming website visitors into Facebook likes. Personalize the popup to meet specific conditions and let it appear when your visitor is just about to leave your site or has visited 2 or more website pages.