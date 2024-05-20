How To Bypass AI Detection: Top 5 Ways to Humanize AI

Getting help from AI while writing assignments is not a bad idea. However, the real problem arises when the content is marked as AI. We observed a paradigm shift with the rise of AI and its applications in the writing field. No doubt, the AI tools help in writing but come with AI detectors.

Although AI detectors are necessary to avoid academic misconduct, the original work is often flagged as AI-written. It’s frustrating, especially for students who want to avoid false positives. We’ve come up with the top five ways to humanize AI text so you can bypass the AI detectors.

Scroll down to get in-depth insights into undetectable AI writing.

Top 5 Ways to Humanize AI Text

The text labeled AI is a real problem, and it would be helpful to learn ways to humanize it. Here are the top five ways to humanize AI text.

1. Phrasly.AI to Humanize AI Your Text

Embrace the power of AI to correct the text flagged as “AI-written.” Phrasly.AI is one tool that provides enhanced support to students to correct the assignments and confidently submit it. Phrasly is a comprehensive AI tool that helps in humanizing AI content.

The AI humanizer is trained in over 500,000 human-written texts, so it knows how the human-written content sounds. Moreover, training over a vast dataset enables the tool to detect the AI text more precisely.

The tool prioritizes students and helps throughout the process, from content ideas to writing, AI detection, and humanization of AI text. So, it’s a one-stop solution to all problems. Phrasly.AI also offers the AI Detection tool, which detects AI with 99.8% accuracy and ensures that your content is not subjected to false positives.

Here are the ways Phrasly.AI helps in humanizing the AI text:

I. Use Natural Language Processing

Phrasly.AI establishes the background by understanding the context of the text. Consequently, the humanized text is not merely a “replacement of words with synonyms” but a complete humanization with central themes remaining intact.

II. Accurate and Original Content

Unlike the other AI humanization tools, Phrasly.AI prioritizes the originality of the text. Using its vast dataset, the tool humanizes AI content with 100% accuracy. Furthermore, the humanized content from Phrasly.AI is plagiarism-free.

III. Customization

Phrasly.AI caters to a large audience with different humanization preferences. The tool enables humanizing the AI text at a low, medium, or rigorous level. By offering tone and formality customization, you can achieve the desired results.

IV. Data-driven Results

To give students confidence in their submissions, the AI detection tool of Phrasly.AI is a final flourish that gives real-time AI detection scores of content.

2. Paraphrase Properly

The second most important way to humanize AI text is by paraphrasing it properly. Proper paraphrasing not only gives the text a new direction but also ensures that the content is up-to-date and error-free.

You can either paraphrase each sentence or revamp the whole paragraph so it can bypass the AI detectors. Either way, the text will sound more like human-written text.

Beyond rewriting the whole text, including expert analysis and relevant factual information from research papers. Maintaining the balance between analytical text and theoretical information will help avoid false positives and bypass AI detectors.

An AI-written text often has over complicated words and phrases. Replace them with subject-specific words so it sounds academic. Moreover, excessively repetitive words should be replaced with relevant synonyms.

Pro Tip: Replacing the words with synonyms will not be beneficial. So, rephrase the text in such a way that the message remains clear.

Certain paraphrasing tools allow you to paraphrase text. However, the text often loses its sense and is flagged as AI. Furthermore, the paraphrased text you received might have a high plagiarism score.

To overcome all these problems, use Phrasly.AI to humanize the content. The AI detector of Phrasly.AI is also highly reliable to check the originality score. Once paraphrasing is done, proofread and add factual information to build authority.

3. Embrace Authority

Content that sounds authoritative looks natural and understandable. One way to humanize AI text is to encompass statistical information to build authority around the subject. This also helps reinforce the statement.

The content structure plays a crucial role in shaping authoritative content. To get relevant factual information, search your query and add the word “Facts” to get tailored results.

Fortunately, Phrasly.AI can assist in generating content ideas that sound professional and help students with text humanization.

4. Personalized the Information

The AI tools lack personalization in text, and AI detectors quickly flagged it as AI-written. So, one of the best ways is to add personal information and anecdotes to humanize the AI content. For students, adding personal information is often not possible.

So, they can use research to back up their claims and cite it properly. Being a student, you can also leverage the examples to further elaborate the concepts with real-life examples that can help you bypass Turnitin AI detectors.

5. Reduce Excess Formality

AI text sounds robotic as its tone is typically highly formal. It generally speaks to a large audience and often lacks facts and relevant literature to support its claims. Hence, it is considered a top-tier way to reduce formality and personalize information. A common practice to reduce excess formality is to replace the pronoun. Furthermore, references from the literature should be given to increase relevance.

Wrap Up

The dynamics of AI writing are evolving and coming with innovation. However, AI writing tools come with certain limitations that trouble students and creators. Humanizing the AI text is not a hard nut to crack. With a keen eye on details and a grasp of your subject, you can quickly humanize the AI text.

Following the above-mentioned paraphrasing tips, you can submit your tasks with confidence. Make sure that the task you submit accurately depicts your understanding and is backed up with critical and analytical skills. Get help from Phrasly.AI for an enhanced experience.

People Also Reading: