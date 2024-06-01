Helpful Tips to Clear Your Blocked Drains

Discovering blocked drains in your house can be a frustrating experience. In such situations, you will come across the need to clear the block as soon as possible. However, it is not going to be an easy thing to do. You will need to use the right tools and techniques to clear blocked drains. From this article, we will share some useful tips that can help you with it.

Start off with a plunger

A plunger is one of the most basic tools available for unclogging drains. Hence, you can start off by clearing the blocked drain with it. If it is a sink, you may use a cup plunger. For showers and bathtubs, a flange plunger will deliver the best results.

Before using the plunger, you should remove standing water from the fixture. It will provide you with a better seal. Then place the plunger firmly over the drain opening. After that, you can plunge up and down vigorously. It will create a suction that can dislodge any clog.

Use baking soda with vinegar

It is a good thing to use all-natural cleaners for drain cleaning and drain maintenance. That’s where you may consider using a baking soda and vinegar mix to clean the clog. These two natural ingredients will create a chemical reaction, which can break down clogs.

To start off, you should pour a cup of baking soda down your clogged sink or down the drain. Along with that, you should also pour a cup of white vinegar. Then you should cover the drain opening and let the mixture work for 15 to 20 minutes. After that, you can pour boiling water down the drain. It will help you to flush the loosened debris. You can try this when you are dealing with a clogged bathtub or clogged shower as well.

Use a wire coat hanger

Are you dealing with a hair clog or a grease clog? Then you can think about using a wire coat hanger. All you have to do is to straighten it and use it as a drain snake. It can effectively dislodge clogs and make your life easy.

After straightening the coat hanger, you should carefully insert it into the drain. Then you can gently push and pull it back and forth. While you do that, try to hook any debris causing the block and pull them as well.

Use a drain snake or a drain auger

Clearing stubborn clogs is not going to be an easy thing to do. That’s where you should use either a drain snake or a drain auger. These are flexible and coiled tools, designed to reach deep into the drain. Then you can get them to break through blockages easily.

You will need to feed the auger or snake into the drain and turn the handle. It will get the cable to advance. Once you encounter resistance, you should continue turning as you apply gentle pressure. It can help you with breaking the clog and clearing it.

Use chemical drain cleaners

Chemical cleaners are effective for dissolving clogs caused by soap scum and hair. However, you should be careful to use them with caution. That’s because harsh chemicals can damage the pipes if not used correctly.

You need to follow manufacturer instructions before you pour a chemical down the drain. Along with that, you need to ensure proper ventilation as well.

Consider using other natural drain cleaners

If you don’t like the idea of using chemicals, it is good to look at natural drain cleaners. There are quite a few natural alternatives to consider. Out of them, always consider going for enzymatic drain cleaners. These are made out of plant-based enzymes. As a result, they are capable of breaking down organic matter along with time.

Or else, you can even try to pour a mixture of boiling water and salt down the drain. It can help you with dislodging certain types of minor clogs.

Call a Professional

If any of the DIY drain cleaning methods are not working, you need to get in touch with a professional services provider. They will come with professional tools and expertise to help you unclog the drain. The best thing about hiring a professional is that they will share preventive measures with you. You can follow those preventive measures and refrain from encountering similar issues in future.

Final words on blocked drains

Follow the tips and see if you can unclog drains on your own.