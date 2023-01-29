Today’s Daily Horoscope For Jan. 29, 2023 – SUNDAY

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Keep your emotions to yourself, here no one really cares so stop embarrassing yourself” – Alishba Mughal

THE DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR JAN. 29, 2023, IS BELOW

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR ARIES | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Ganesha advises that you should focus especially on developing a close friendship at this time. Those who are studying will concentrate on their objective and succeed in doing so. You’ll succeed if you make some difficult and audacious choices. Activities involving investments require greater caution. You can find yourself mired in deception or conflict. It will be challenging to travel now. Normal business operations will take place. To give the house a fresh look, the family members will talk among themselves. Today’s Love Focus: Your romantic life appears to be treading waters. Avoid initiating a romantic relationship. Today’s Lucky Number: 11 Today’s Lucky Colour: Cream

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR TAURUS | Apr 20 – May 20

The day will begin with enjoyable activities, according to Ganesha. Despite your busy schedule, your family and house will come first. You’ll be particularly interested in spirituality and moral principles.

Put innovative concepts ahead of outdated ones. Making a change is not appropriate at this time. Land disputes should be resolved carefully and quietly. Emotion and haste can also lead to poor decisions.

You can now partake in activities like banking and investing.

Today’s Love Focus: Extravagant expression of love could have an affectionate impact.

Today’s Lucky Number: 15

Today’s Lucky Colour: Dark Red

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR GEMINI | May 21 – Jun 20

The position of the planets will favour you, according to Ganesha. A convenient and fun itinerary will be provided. Social boundaries will expand. Everyone will be able to count on you to deliver.

Elders or knowledgeable members of the family will provide the necessary direction. The pace of time will be somewhat different in the afternoon. There may be a rupee hanging.

You’ll feel anxious and restless because the issue won’t be resolved. You may receive some worthwhile business-related offers.

Today’s Love Focus: Romance and a new-found spark to be found in a relationship.

Today’s Lucky Number: 1

Today’s Lucky Colour: Orange

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR CANCER | Jun 21 – Jul 22

According to Ganesha, today you can do yoga and other spiritual pursuits while also finding mental calm. A loved one may give you lovely things. You will now see good outcomes for your current efforts.

Be on the lookout for your hidden foes at this time, and keep your thoughts to yourself. The way in which family members work together may have certain problems. If a member has health issues, they might need to see a doctor.

Today’s Love Focus: Giving new connections a chance can initiate long-term companionship.

Today’s Lucky Number: 15

Today’s Lucky Colour: Light Grey

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR LEO | Jul 23 – Aug 2

Ganesha predicts that today you will be successful in fixing any ongoing problems or that you will work quickly and peacefully. You will be listened to by kids.

The young person is capable of doing well in the interview. Be mindful because using your voice improperly can lead to difficulties. Do not take any chances.

Jealousy on the part of a family member will cause you heartache. The speed of political work will now increase. Happy time will be had with family while shopping for clothing and jewellery. Stay away from risky behaviours.

Today’s Love Focus: Growing passion might ignite long-lost feelings.

Today’s Lucky Number: 2

Today’s Lucky Colour: Light Grey

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR VIRGO | Aug 23 – Sep 22

Any challenging task will be resolved with friends’ assistance, according to Ganesha. Your competitors are now extending friendly hands to you as well. Call a key contact, and approach your task in a fresh way.

Maintaining harmony between home and work will be challenging. Avoid dangerous behaviours. You will interact with new business contacts, which will lead to your promotion.

Additionally, you will be capable of handling your family’s obligations.

Today’s Love Focus: There is scope to form new relationships. You might be lucky enough to find a soulmate.

Today’s Lucky Number: 5

Today’s Lucky Colour: Silver

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR LIBRA | Sep 23 – Oct 22

If you attend an interview, according to Ganesha, you will succeed. May you have a peaceful and serene day. There won’t be any significant work in the interim, but the general framework for any unique work will be ready.

Your confidence can be dented under any circumstance, and negligence can ruin any endeavour. Don’t meddle in anyone else’s business. Both the business and career landscapes will be stable.

Traveling a long way will be beneficial and gratifying. In cooperation with one another, the husband and wife will keep the house in its right configuration.

Today’s Love Focus: Driven by passion and desire, Librans you are in for a romantic treat with your partners.

Today’s Lucky Number: 2

Today’s Lucky Colour: Maroon

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR SCORPIO | Oct 23 – Nov 21

Ganesha claims that right now is a really good time for you. By interacting with one another, circumstances can return to normal. You will feel energised and in control when you are inspired by an ideal individual.

Due to your haste, some of your effort is going to be ruined. This time, patience is required. You might obtain a new job. Never discuss your business ideas or actions with anyone.

The engagement of a member may provide a party atmosphere and celebration in the home.

Today’s Love Focus: Clear communication can go a long way. Listening to what your spouse feels can help build up a positive relationship.

Today’s Lucky Number: 3

Today’s Lucky Colour: Yellow

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR SAGITTARIUS | Nov 22 – Dec 21

Join a religious endeavour or make a plan today, suggests Ganesha. You may improve your quality of life by spending time with family and friends and developing some guiding principles.

The mind may become frustrated in the afternoon if it receives any unfavourable information or foreboding communication. Self-hatred can result from not providing adequate care for elderly family members.

Because of this, setting aside time for them is crucial. Today will involve making some challenging and crucial business decisions.

Today’s Love Focus: Avoid getting your partner in squabbles as your relationship might chart through a difficult time.

Today’s Lucky Number: 9

Today’s Lucky Colour: White

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR CAPRICORN | Dec 22 – Jan 19

Ganesha predicts a complicated day for today. Even if some people might put you in a bad situation, you won’t let their attributes or skills overwhelm you. Aiming for the objective can result in success.

Put a stone on your haughty conduct. You could find it hard to trust people you don’t know.

You can successfully adjust to the situation if you can keep these negative factors under control. A fresh possibility can be helpful in routine duties.

Today’s Love Focus: Dissatisfaction may be experienced due to miscommunication. Remember to be polite and understanding in trying circumstances.

Today’s Lucky Number: 7

Today’s Lucky Colour: Pink

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR AQUARIUS | Jan 20 – Feb 18

The speed of time is moving in your favour as far as making money, according to Ganesha. It will be the gurus’ and elders’ love and benediction. The effort put in earlier will bear fruit now.

You’ll concentrate on matters of ethics, society, and religion. Studies by students can be interrupted.

So, don’t pay attention to improper behaviour. One of the house members’ marriages might have some issues. You risk getting in trouble if you criticise others.

Today’s Love Focus: A romantic getaway can bring couples close to each other.

Today’s Lucky Number: 4

Today’s Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR PISCES | Feb 19 – Mar 20

Ganesha asserts that with confidence and good thought, you may triumph in any difficult situation. Time is ideal for learning, discovering, writing, etc. In your presence, domestic issues will also be settled.

At this time, make extra efforts to recover any loaned or stuck funds. Don’t purposefully cause trouble for someone. If not, you might have to experience loss. Avoid being careless or making mistakes when conducting business.

The issues of the husband and wife will affect both of them.

Today’s Love Focus: Deep conversations to understand your partner can be extremely helpful.

Today’s Lucky Number: 1

Today’s Lucky Colour: Green

