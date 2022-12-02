Today’s Daily Horoscope For Dec. 2, 2022 – FRIDAY

(CTN NEWS) – Daily Horoscope – How prepared are you for the day? Are you aware of what to look out for? Check out your daily horoscope for Dec 2, 2022, below to find exactly what your stars have in store for you!

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“Sunflowers are like people to me.” – Joan Mitchell

THE DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR DEC 2, 2022, IS BELOW

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR ARIES | Mar 21 – Apr 19

Today might be pretty fruitful for your career. You will likely inspire others through your commitment to a healthy lifestyle. On the other hand, you can experience some difficult circumstances at home.

Your personal and professional lives will need to be perfectly balanced. Strengthen your relationships with your loved ones and your communication.

Today’s Love Focus: Your sweetheart can act in a way that suggests they are disappointed in you.

Today’s Lucky Number: 6

Today’s Lucky Colour: Brown

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR TAURUS | Apr 20 – May 20

Your investments will probably result in positive returns right now. Today, businessmen may also close a sizable agreement. There could be work travel. It would be best to push it back to next week, though.

The stars suggest that you and your partner have a good understanding. To keep a peaceful relationship with your family, try to spend quality time with them.

Today’s Love Focus: Love marriage is in the cards for certain people. Introduce your lover to your parents at this time.

Today’s Lucky Number: 4

Today’s Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR GEMINI | May 21 – Jun 20

Your home relationship appears to be doing pretty well today. Most likely, a relative will inform you of excellent news. Today, you could organize a family outing.

However, it appears that the professional front is rather difficult. Avoid getting involved in office politics. But on the plus side, your manager might encourage you.

It is therefore advised to maintain your composure. Today, businessmen will still make big profits.

Today’s Love Focus: Try to make time for your mate out of love. They might ask you for patience and attention.

Today’s Lucky Number: 15

Today’s Lucky Colour: Red

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR CANCER | Jun 21 – Jul 22

You may receive recognition today for your artistic principles. At work, you’ll most certainly receive a lot of admiration. Success in the workplace is anticipated.

Maintaining healthy relationships with your family members may provide difficulties for you. It is advised that you be open about your feelings. Avoid making stuff up if you don’t want to get into trouble.

Hold off on making any investments until the following month. You can run into problems with your siblings over a real estate issue.

Today’s Love Focus: Your level of understanding will increase, and you two will get closer.

Today’s Lucky Number: 11

Today’s Lucky Colour: Orange

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR LEO | Jul 23 – Aug 22

Your efforts and hard work will probably pay off handsomely today. Your company manager might even give you a commendation. You will also be doing a business trip.

Entrepreneurs will continue to get good financial returns on their investments.

Investments involving real estate should be postponed for another week. To avoid health problems, one must maintain a healthy diet.

Today’s Love Focus: Today might be the day for a wedding!

Today’s Lucky Number: 4

Today’s Lucky Colour: Pink

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR VIRGO | Aug 23 – Sep 22

Have good luck today. Unexpected profits from your investments will enable you to pay off your current bills. Today will be a lucky day for all Virgo athletes.

Victory is anticipated. You will be in the best frame of mind today. Even the realization of your desire to own a home may occur today.

However, some of your relatives can give you some unfavorable news. It is best to maintain your composure and your resolve.

Today’s Love Focus: Your romance and intimacy will blossom today!



Today’s Lucky Number: 22

Today’s Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR LIBRA | Sep 23 – Oct 22

Today, there are many opportunities for your firm to be profitable. By honoring your obligations to your family, you will make your parents proud.

There might even be a party at your house. The plans for the holidays could, however, alter. Any health problems, if any, seem to be in the past.

Stars still counsel you to concentrate on upholding a healthy lifestyle and attempt to incorporate some physical activity into your daily schedule.

Today’s Love Focus: Your partnership can reach its second phase today.



Today’s Lucky Number: 5

Today’s Lucky Colour: Green

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR SCORPIO | Oct 23 – Nov 21

Your solid financial standing will enable you to pay off your debts. You appear to be in emotional control right now. Even though there can be some conflicts with your coworkers, you can manage them.

Your seniors will, nevertheless, also appreciate your effort. Later on, you might even receive incentives for your outstanding work. Don’t let tempting business opportunities tempt you.

Before you invest, conduct extensive independent research.

Today’s Love Focus: Pack your luggage and head outside with your special someone.

Today’s Lucky Number: 8

Today’s Lucky Colour: White

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR SAGITTARIUS | Nov 22 – Dec 21

The likelihood of being promoted at work is fairly strong today. With this, you’ll start a new career path. Today’s businessmen could close attractive transactions that would bring in good returns.

Now is the ideal time to grow your company if you have considered it. The family environment will become hostile if you drag out any disputes with your spouse.

Today’s Love Focus: You can think your partner doesn’t comprehend how you feel. Try to approach the situation with the utmost respect and attention.

Today’s Lucky Number: 17

Today’s Lucky Colour: Cream

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR CAPRICORN | Dec 22 – Jan 19

Your costs could spike suddenly and quickly. You could have trouble keeping a healthy bank balance despite solid financial standing.

If you don’t want to later experience financial hardship, it is advisable to reduce excessive spending for the time being. Despite everything, your family seems to be a good support system.

Maintain a healthy diet and pay attention to your entire well-being.

Today’s Love Focus: Speak to your lover in a language they can comprehend and respond to.

Today’s Lucky Number: 11

Today’s Lucky Colour: Purple

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR AQUARIUS | Jan 20 – Feb 18

You appear to inspire people at the office and at home through your dedication to work today. Today is probably the day that job seekers finally get a positive response.

Students who expect acceptance news from their top universities have the stars in their favor. Your relationships with your family members will remain cordial.

Surprisingly, you might run across some of your family members at a family event today.

Today’s Love Focus: Your priority today should be to spend time with your partner.

Today’s Lucky Number: 4

Today’s Lucky Colour: Grey

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR PISCES | Feb 19 – Mar 20

A celebration is planned. Today, the likelihood of receiving the anticipated rise is fairly high. Today, you’ll probably get some nice words from a client.

The icing on the cake will be this. Similarly, a family member may share wonderful news with you, which could heighten your excitement.

You must, however, keep your health in mind more than usual. If you can, get a complete physical examination.

Today’s Love Focus: Be mindful of not allowing miscommunication and uncertainty to seep into your connection.

Today’s Lucky Number: 7

Today’s Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

