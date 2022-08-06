Connect with us

The Actor Taron Egerton, Said He Felt Very, Very Famous After Meeting Britney Spears
Sufyan Ahmad

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Taron Egerton

(CTN News) – During a recent meeting with Britney Spears, Taron Egerton felt that he was “very, very famous”. A new episode of Just For Variety’s podcast has aired in which Rocketman star Christopher Lloyd discusses his brushes with fame in a recent interview.

The Actor Taron Egerton Recent Interview:

As Taron Egerton mentioned during the podcast, he had never been so popular as he was on July 23, which was the day the podcast was recorded.

As Britney stated on Instagram, the two met at a mutual friend’s dinner party in London where she posted videos of the two meeting.

For a second, I felt as though I was very, very, very famous,” Taron Egerton said, praising the singer’s “passionate” fans for attracting so much attention to him. There is no doubt in my mind that Britney is my favorite.

I don’t know how he does it, but he’s the coolest guy ever!!!! Such a freaking fan!” the pop star captioned the video.

During the party, Taron recalled Britney as being a very nice, very lovely girl, and commented, “She was very, very, very sweet.

Aside from that, the actor also admitted that he has been a Britney fan since the beginning, claiming about the singer, “I was exactly the right age to be swept up in all that mania… She’s a force for sure.”.

