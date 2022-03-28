Spider-Man: No Way Home Digital Release Sets Record With $42M In First Week

After the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ digitally, it had set a new record after it became the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era. The movie collected $42 million in its first week of release.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, films have been released on Over-The-Top platforms simultaneously with theatrical releases. In addition, many films are released online within a month or 45 days of their theatrical releases.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was an exception to that rule. The film went on to become the biggest hit of 2021, and the makers did not rush to release it on digital platforms. The movie was finally released digitally earlier this month, on March 15.

The result was the same. Within a week of its release, the film set a record even here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home sets record in the digital release

According to a report on Deadline, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $42 million within a week of its release on digital platforms. Over 2.1 million units of the Tom Holland-starrer were sold until March 22. Almost three months after its theatrical release, the movie became available on digital platforms. $19.99 was the price of the film. You can purchase the film through platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, among others.

As a result, the film was not available to subscribers of these platforms for free as it is today. The OTT platform Spider-Man: No Way Home would be released on was unclear. Details will only emerge after it is streamed on Starz.

Spider-Man No Way Home sets records

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first film in the COVID-19 pandemic era to break the $1 billion mark at the box office. According to reports, the superhero film collected $1.8 billion in box office revenue. Thus, it has become the sixth-highest grosser of all time, just behind Avatar, the two Avengers films, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Spider-Man fights against the multiverse’s antagonists after Doctor Strange’s spell goes wrong, and the movie revolves around the appearance of antagonists from the multiverse. Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Benedict Cumberbatch also star in the film.

