New MTV Awards Performers Revealed 2022: Anitta, J Balvin & More
New MTV Awards Performers Revealed 2022: Anitta, J Balvin & More

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

7 mins ago

on

New MTV Awards

(CTN News) – The New MTV Awards will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 with performances by Anitta and J Balvin. See who else will be joining them below and find out who else will be joining them.

The first round of 2022 MTV Video Music Awards performers has been announced and it’s full of fan favorites, including Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! On Sunday, Aug. 28, At The Disco are all set to perform on the main stage.

Anitta will be making her first appearance on the main stage of New MTV Awards 2022, performing her smash hit, “Envolver.” But that’s not all, since she’s also nominated for her first VMA in the “Best Latin Artist” category-making her the first Brazilian artist to be nominated.

Also performing on the stage will be chart-topping artist J Balvin, performing his single, “Nivel de Perreo,” with Ryan Castro. After being nominated 13 times (and winning five) in the past, he will return to the VMA stage for the first time since 2019.

As for Marshmello and Khalid, they will perform their collaboration, “Numb.” It will be Marshmello’s first time performing on the main stage, but Khalid has appeared at the festival before.
Even though this list is incredible, other performers will be announced over the next few weeks as well.

What About The Main Event Of The New MTV Awards ?

There will be live performances from all your favorite artists at the 2022 VMAs from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on August 28th at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time/5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time PT.
