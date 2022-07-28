JayDaYoungan Shot Dead At The Age of 24: What Happened To Him?

(CTN News) – It has been reported that JayDaYoungan has passed away at the age of 24 after being shot on Wednesday, July 27th, in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana. According to police, two others were injured in the incident, which occurred just before 6 p.m.

Atlantic signed the rapper, whose real name is Javorius Scott. The record label has been contacted for comment by Newsweek.

Why did JayDaYoungan disappear?

It was reported that a fatal shooting took place outside of a home of JayDaYoungan on Superior Avenue in the 600 block of Bogalusa on Wednesday evening, according to a post by the Bogalusa Police Department on Facebook.

As described in the news release, when the officers arrived, they found that one victim had been transported to the emergency room via a private vehicle.

A second victim, who remained on scene, had suffered critical injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, just before 11 p.m. Eastern time, the police department posted an update on its website confirming the rapper had passed away.

In a statement, it was stated, “We are now confirming that the victims were Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan, and a close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. We also confirm that Javorius Scott has passed away due to the injuries he sustained.

Kenyatta Scott Sr. was transported to another facility and he is in a stable condition.

