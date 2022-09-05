Foo Fighters Pay Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At Concert In London

In a tearful statement to the crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium, Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl said: “Taylor loved to jam and record with anyone and everyone.

He loved to play music every day. And he’s never jammed with many people. As a result, this collection of friends, family, and musicians has all been brought together by him, and we all are connected today.”

Family was a constant theme throughout the show. A powerful rendition of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” was performed by Oliver Shane Hawkins, 16, with his father’s band.

We have one more drummer coming up to play with us,” Grohl said as he welcomed Hawkins’ son to the stage. “I have never seen anyone hit the drums as hard as him, but beyond that, he’s part of our family and needs to be here with us tonight.”