Foo Fighters Pay Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At Concert In London

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Foo Fighters

(CTN News) – At a concert in London on Saturday night, the Foo Fighters paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins with a star-studded lineup, including Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher.

Tribute To Taylor Hawkins From Foo Fighters

Hawkins, 50, passed away hours before the Foo Fighters were due to take the stage at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia. Tour dates for the remaining dates were immediately canceled. The band performed together for the first time since Hawkins’ death on Saturday.
In a tearful statement to the crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium, Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl said: “Taylor loved to jam and record with anyone and everyone.
He loved to play music every day. And he’s never jammed with many people. As a result, this collection of friends, family, and musicians has all been brought together by him, and we all are connected today.”
Family was a constant theme throughout the show. A powerful rendition of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” was performed by Oliver Shane Hawkins, 16, with his father’s band.
We have one more drummer coming up to play with us,” Grohl said as he welcomed Hawkins’ son to the stage. “I have never seen anyone hit the drums as hard as him, but beyond that, he’s part of our family and needs to be here with us tonight.”
The honorees included Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May, Rush, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson and Nile Rodgers. Also in attendance were Chrissie Hynde from The Pretenders, Kesha from pop stardom, Sam Ryder from Eurovision and Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.
“I was so honored and pleased to have Hawkins play on my last album,” Elton John said in a pre-recorded message.
According to PA, “Tonight is about remembering him, honoring him, and never forgetting him.”
In addition to Dave Chappelle and Jason Sudeikis, comedians Dave Chappelle and Jason Sudeikis also spoke about Hawkins’ music.
