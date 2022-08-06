Connect with us

Ezra Miller, Reportedly Travelled With Body Armor And Guns Because Of Fears Of The FBI And The KKK
(CTN News) – In an interview with a friend of the actor, Ezra Miller said he has lost touch with reality and is paranoid about being followed by the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan.

The list of Ezra Miller harassment and grooming allegations continues to pile up, including claims of “frightening emotional outbursts.”

There are more disturbing allegations surfacing against The Flash star Ezra Miller, who seems completely out of touch with reality. This year, Miller has already been arrested multiple times for disorderly conduct, harassment, and even second-degree assault.

The situation continues to escalate after Ezra Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was accused of grooming a minor and running a cult last month.

According to an Insider report, Ezra Miller is paranoid about being followed by the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan. The actor has responded by driving around the country with at least one gun and wearing a bulletproof vest.

The fact that Miller carries weapons is certainly a red flag, even though it’s not a crime in and of itself.

Earlier this year, Miller threatened to kill Ku Klux Klan members. The grooming allegations are likely the reason they would be concerned about the FBI. Tokata Iron Eyes, who is 12 years old, was manipulated and controlled by Miller since she was 12.

When they met Miller, she was 23 years old. Despite Tokata’s denials, multiple witnesses have witnessed her with bruises and being verbally abused by Miller. According to Tokata, Miller’s attire is simply a “fashionable safety measure” as he receives frequent death threats.

A Vermont farm where Miller and his family were housing a woman and her three children was also reported to have stockpiled dozens of weapons, including assault rifles.

The unnamed woman was involved in a custody battle with her husband and was staying with Miller to escape her “violent and abusive ex.” Rolling Stone revealed that the house was extremely unsafe for the kids due to unattended guns just lying around. There is also a large marijuana farm on Miller’s property.

Numerous news outlets and credible sources have verified these claims. There are a growing number of bizarre incidents involving Miller, which raises the question, why is no one concerned about him?

They are in desperate need of help and are a threat to themselves and others. One family member of Miller told Insider that fame may have broken the talented actor.

