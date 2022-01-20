‘Eternals’ Breaks Record for Biggest MCU Film on Disney+ After Its Release

Last year, Eternals was one of the most anticipated movies. However, the film did not manage to receive a unanimous verdict from the audience. Upon its release in November 2021, the film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. At the box office, the film did decently. According to reports, the film earned $400 million.

In addition, the film had an impressive run when it was recently released on an Over-The-Top platform. Upon its release on Disney+, the film became the best premiere for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Eternals creates records upon release on Disney + in January

Two million people watched Eternals in the United States of America alone, according to a report on The Direct and Samba TV. On January 12, the film debuted on the streaming platform. The film hit the milestone in less than a week.

Analysts were surprised to learn that the film had not been the best-performing Marvel film at the box office, yet it performed remarkably well online, and that too in just five days. At the box office, films like Black Widow, Shang Chi, and The Legend of the Ten Rings had performed better than Eternals. A substantial number of people, however, seemed to have waited for the digital premiere before watching the film.

About Eternals

The cast of Eternals includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, among others. The plot of the film revolves around the re-emergence of a group of Eternals to combat the Deviants.

The film was directed by Chloé Zhao, who penned the script with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. On Disney+ Hotstar, the film is available to Indian users. The film was released on January 12. In addition to English, it can be watched in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.