Connect with us

Hollywood News

Conor McGregor May Have Cryptically Announced His Retirement From MMA.
Advertisement

Hollywood News

Ezra Miller, Reportedly Travelled With Body Armor And Guns Because Of Fears Of The FBI And The KKK

Entertainment Hollywood News

Nichelle Nichols Died At 89, A Trailblazing 'Star Trek' Actress

Entertainment Hollywood News

'Renaissance' Beyoncé's Seventh Album Releases : What you need to know ?

Entertainment Hollywood News

Shakira Is Facing An 8-Year Prison Sentence In A Case Regarding Unpaid Taxes In Spain

Hollywood News

JayDaYoungan Shot Dead At The Age of 24: What Happened To Him?

Entertainment Hollywood News

Norman Lear Will Be Celebrate His 100th Birthday with His Fans

Hollywood News

Stevie Nicks, Will Perform at Her Homecoming Concert in Phoenix in 2022.

Hollywood News

Nick Cannon's Newborn Son, Legendary, Is Breastfed By Bre Tiesi on Instagram

Entertainment Hollywood News

Emmett Till: The Heartbreaking Story Drops In Trailer

Hollywood News News

Tony Dow, Known For His Roles In 'Leave It To Beaver' And 'Dexter,' Dies At 77

Hollywood News

Keke Palmer Responds To Zendaya Comparisons

Hollywood News News

Paul Sorvino, Star of 'Goodfellas' And 'Law & Order,' Dies at 83

Hollywood News

David Warner Dies, A British Actor Who Starred In ‘Titanic’

Hollywood News

Mac Miller, I Love Life, Thank You, The New Album Is Now Available

Hollywood News

The cast of Virgin River, season 4: Who's who?

Hollywood News

Emilia Clarke Says It's "Remarkable" She's Still Able To Speak After Brain Aneurysm

Hollywood News

10 Celebrity Annulments That Shocked Hollywood

Hollywood News Trending News

The Batman Box Office Numbers and End Credits Scene, Explained

Hollywood News Trending News

The Batman Hits $54 Million Overseas, $111 Million Worldwide

Hollywood News

Conor McGregor May Have Cryptically Announced His Retirement From MMA.

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Conor McGregor

(CTN News) – Conor McGregor has left fans guessing as to when he will move forward after being injured at UFC 264. His retirement from MMA has once again been announced in cryptic fashion.

A series of tweets by McGregor teased his absence from the octagon. The MMA legend said, “I’ll never forget you!” It came after he was cast as Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of “Road House.”

Conor McGregor is retiring from mixed martial arts? 

When Conor McGregor won the UFC lightweight and featherweight titles a few years ago, he was on top of the world. He won the lightweight title in 2016 by defeating Eddie Alvarez. He would fight for the UFC for the last time in 2019.

The boxing bout he fought in 2017 was against Floyd Mayweather. The fight made McGregor one of the richest athletes of all time, so his time in the octagon was limited. McGregor was dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his return match. McGregor has been 1-3 since returning.

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor for the second time in a row at UFC 264. In the process, his tibia was broken and he had to undergo surgery to repair it. His return to action is expected in 2023, but filming of “Road House” may delay it.

A rematch between McGregor and Mayweather has also been teased.

After announcing that he would eventually retire from the octagon, McGregor teased that he would certainly be back in the octagon (right after announcing his potential retirement) using his new film venture.

People Also Read:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply