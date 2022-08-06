Conor McGregor May Have Cryptically Announced His Retirement From MMA.

(CTN News) – Conor McGregor has left fans guessing as to when he will move forward after being injured at UFC 264. His retirement from MMA has once again been announced in cryptic fashion.

A series of tweets by McGregor teased his absence from the octagon. The MMA legend said, “I’ll never forget you!” It came after he was cast as Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of “Road House.”

Conor McGregor is retiring from mixed martial arts?

When Conor McGregor won the UFC lightweight and featherweight titles a few years ago, he was on top of the world. He won the lightweight title in 2016 by defeating Eddie Alvarez. He would fight for the UFC for the last time in 2019.

The boxing bout he fought in 2017 was against Floyd Mayweather. The fight made McGregor one of the richest athletes of all time, so his time in the octagon was limited. McGregor was dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his return match. McGregor has been 1-3 since returning.

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor for the second time in a row at UFC 264. In the process, his tibia was broken and he had to undergo surgery to repair it. His return to action is expected in 2023, but filming of “Road House” may delay it.

A rematch between McGregor and Mayweather has also been teased.

After announcing that he would eventually retire from the octagon, McGregor teased that he would certainly be back in the octagon (right after announcing his potential retirement) using his new film venture.

