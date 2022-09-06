Health
Zimbabwe Measles Outbreak, 700 Children Dead, UNICEF Concerns
(CTN News) _ The number of children who have died as a result of the measles epidemic in Zimbabwe has risen to almost 700. According to the Ministry of Health, this information was provided.
An anti-religious, anti-modern medicine sect dominates a country with a population of 15 million that calls for vaccination to be made compulsory.
Over the weekend, the country’s health ministry announced that 698 children have died as a result of the outbreak that started in April.
According to the ministry, 37 of these deaths occurred on the first day of September, during one single day.
There have been 6,291 cases registered by the Ministry of Health through September 4, according to the ministry.
Nearly two weeks ago, the ministry reported that 157 children had died from the measles disease. The latest figures are more than four times the death toll announced nearly two weeks ago.
According to the ministry, most of the children were not vaccinated because of the religious beliefs of their families.
According to Dr Johannes Marisa, president of the Association of Private Medical and Dental Practitioners of Zimbabwe, the government should launch awareness programs targeted at anti-vaccination religious groups.
“The government should also consider punitive measures to prevent people from refusing to measles vaccinate their children,” said Marissa, who also urged enacting a law making vaccination a requirement.
Child Measles deaths are “deeply concerning” to UNICEF, the organization said on Monday.
In response to the outbreak of the disease, the agency said it was helping the government with vaccination programs.
Since early April, has spread throughout the country from the eastern province of Manikland.
There have been many cases of unvaccinated children dying, according to Information Minister Monica Mutswangwa.
Epidemics were dealt with by Zimbabwe’s cabinet through a law used in disaster management.
The government has launched a massive vaccination campaign for children between the ages of 6 months and 15 years.
What are 3 symptoms of measles?
- high fever (may spike to more than 104°),
- cough,
- runny nose (coryza), and.
- red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).
SEE Also:
COVID-19 Can Be Detected Via Mobile Phone App Through a New AI Model
Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Antony Goal, After Video Is Viewed By Fans
Monkeypox Strain Linked To West African Travel Identified In UK