Zimbabwe Measles Outbreak, 700 Children Dead, UNICEF Concerns

According to Dr Johannes Marisa, president of the Association of Private Medical and Dental Practitioners of Zimbabwe, the government should launch awareness programs targeted at anti-vaccination religious groups.

“The government should also consider punitive measures to prevent people from refusing to measles vaccinate their children,” said Marissa, who also urged enacting a law making vaccination a requirement.

Child Measles deaths are “deeply concerning” to UNICEF, the organization said on Monday.

In response to the outbreak of the disease, the agency said it was helping the government with vaccination programs.

Since early April, has spread throughout the country from the eastern province of Manikland.

There have been many cases of unvaccinated children dying, according to Information Minister Monica Mutswangwa.

Epidemics were dealt with by Zimbabwe’s cabinet through a law used in disaster management.

The government has launched a massive vaccination campaign for children between the ages of 6 months and 15 years.

What are 3 symptoms of measles?

high fever (may spike to more than 104°),

cough,

runny nose (coryza), and.

red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

