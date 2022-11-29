Yoga For Beginners: 20 Min. Yoga For Beginner

You must have heard about the ancient Indian practice of yoga. In fact, some of your friends and acquaintances might also be practicing yoga regularly and actually reaping its myriad benefits for the body and mind.

In today’s stressful times, yoga is the most holistic way to beat stress and keep chronic ailments at bay.

So, if you are contemplating incorporating yoga into your daily routine, but don’t know the way forward, we have got you covered here.

To get you started in yoga, besides sharing certain tips for beginners in yoga, we will also share a 20-minute yoga exercise video by Sri Prashant Jakhmola, the founder of Yoga Vidya School, Rishikesh.

Tips For Beginners In Yoga

There are many people across the globe who have turned to yoga for leading healthier and more fulfilling lives.

However, if you are confused about how to introduce yoga into your daily routine, here are a few tips to get you started.

Start With Acceptance

Yoga is more than simply a physical form of exercise. It transcends your physical realms and effects your psychological and spiritual realms.

The word in itself denotes union regarding different aspects of life. In such a state, your thoughts cannot be separated from your present state.

Although this mindset can take a long time to inculcate, you can begin proceeding in this direction even before stepping onto the yoga mat. Feel gratitude and appreciate your physical being, your circumstances and your life.

Such philosophical wisdom can be gained more profoundly if you decide to enrol in the elaborate 200-hour yoga teacher training in Rishikesh.

Have No Expectations

The moment you feel a sense of gratitude and start practicing it in daily life, you will feel your expectations slip away.

Such a stream of thoughts eventually should help you have no expectations as you begin your yoga practice. Most people, especially those who are looking to heal their minds and body, look up to yoga as a panacea.

However, this mindset can be detrimental especially if you are a beginner in yoga.

Yoga offers no quick-fix solution but requires dedicated and consistent effort to really feel healthy and contended in your body and mind. So, folks, try to focus on the process rather than the results that can be accrued by yogic practice.

The Indian yogic wisdom preaches that the best way to start yoga physically is to get into a positive yogic mindset mentally. This way the practice will evolve beautifully, naturally and safely.

Yoga master Prashant Ji along with his team of experts at Yoga Vidya School also preaches similarly attuned yogic knowledge and skills as part of their yoga teacher training in Rishikesh.

So, if you are keen to learn yoga at a deeper level, we suggest you visit Yoga Vidya School, one of the best yoga retreats in India.

Notice Your Breathing

For those unversed, breathing exercises or Pranayama are an important aspect of yoga.

As a beginner in yoga, simply being aware of your breath can also be quite beneficial. Simply noticing the way you inhale and exhale can help you deepen the way you breathe which can

eventually, help you destress, sleep better and develop greater self-awareness.

Yoga master Prashant Jakhmola is one of the best yoga teachers in India who has been teaching Pranayama for a decade now and has made several video posts on YouTube and other social media channels

. His free online “Breath Detox program” serves as a stepping stone for anyone looking for pranic healing.

Furthermore, if you are really looking at Pranayama as a means to transform your overall health, we suggest that you sign up for Prashant Ji’s exclusive 21-day “Pranic Purification” course in Rishikesh.

Yoga Master Prashant Ji’s 20-Minute Yoga For Beginners

Understanding the needs of people who need basic guidance to get started in yoga, Sri Prashant Jakhmola has brought forth a simple and easy-to-follow 20-minute yoga routine. Specially curated for beginners in yoga, this video post entails a brief but regular yoga practice intended to build strength and stamina.

For beginners, joints need to be relaxed and flexible and all parts of the body should get enough blood circulation.

Prashant Ji’s 20-minute yoga workout video post focuses on these aspects. The video begins with opening mantras and lower-body warm-ups before moving on to upper-body spinal stretches.

Shot amidst the beautiful Rishikesh backdrop, Prashant Ji explains each movement and pose in an easily comprehensible language, sometimes drawing parallels to mundane things for greater clarity.

Moreover, he also explains the benefits of such postures. For instance, while sitting in the Dandasana pose, Prashant Ji very simply explains the placement of legs while focussing on the toes and how this particular placement helps one to walk well.

For beginners in yoga, it’s usually the knee joints which are stiff and vulnerable. Understanding this aspect while keeping in mind the fragility of joints in older practitioners, Prashant Ji carefully and safely begins lower body joint warm-ups.

Moving on, his half-butterfly and rotation movements are simple yet quite effective in opening up the stiff joints of the hips and adjoining areas.

While sitting, Prashant Ji then eases into Marjariasana or the cat-cow pose. He then proceeds to do the Vyaghra asana or the tiger pose.

Furthermore, moving on to standing postures, yoga master Prashant Ji explains how to perform ‘Tadasana’ and its variation in form of ‘Tiryaka Tadasana’. After these spinal and lateral movements, he then performs ‘Katichakrasana’ or standing spinal twists.

Lastly, Prashant Ji eases into Balasana or child pose marking the end of the brief 20-minute yoga session.

In between these postures, Prashant Ji offers nuggets of wisdom pertaining to each asana and how each posture will benefit your overall flexibility.

Furthermore, the program is designed in such a way that each pose flows into the next posture lending a cyclical flow to asanas.

To know more, click on the link below to follow Prashant Ji’s 20-min yoga for beginners:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0m6O0wqzr7E

Also, as a beginner, you will find Sri Prashant Jakhmola’s below-enlisted video posts useful:

Surya namaskar – https://youtu.be/l_bJzyXGoFo

Kapalbhati pranamaya – https://youtu.be/k3kNuxe1Np8

Author : Prashant Jakhmola

This is prashant jakhmola, I born in Rishikesh (world capital of yoga), I started my yoga journey around 10 years ago from Shivanda ashram in Rishikesh,

after one years of study at shivanda I moved to ‘Bihar school of yoga’ where I lived for one year and finish my yoga trainings (teacher training course, prana shuddhi course, yoga therapy course, yoga studies course).

after completing my sadhana t I came back to my academic study in Rishikesh where and completed my graduation in biology and then master in yoga science, in currently I am practicing ashtanga yoga from kpjay Mysore and practicing intense pranayama technique in Rishikesh I am also sharing my practice through my teaching since last 5 years at Rishikesh and i have visited other part of the world to teach such as Indonesia, Russia, France, Nepal, Romania.

at present I am running a yoga school in Rishikesh “YOGA VIDYA SCHOOL” where we provide yoga teachers training courses, yoga retreats and workshops.

