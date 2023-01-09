Winter Pneumonia Prevention 7 Tips

(CTN News) – The term pneumonia refers to an acute respiratory infection of the lungs. Children worldwide are the most affected by this disease.

Bangladesh and the rest of the world suffer from a high mortality rate among children under the age of five as a result of this disease.

It is estimated that around 12,000 children under the age of five die of pneumonia in Bangladesh every year, according to the ICDR,B.

According to UNICEF, the disease claims the lives of more than 700,000 children under the age of five worldwide.

During the winter season in Bangladesh, the number of cases of childhood pneumonia increases. Keeping your children safe from this life-threatening disease is best achieved by preventing it from occurring in the first place.

To prevent your child from contracting the disease, you should follow these steps.

1. Vaccines can prevent pneumonia caused by bacteria. Make sure your child receives the pneumococcal (PCV) vaccine on time.

2. To protect children from pneumonia, it is essential that they receive adequate nutrition. A nutritious diet helps children develop a stronger immune system, which will allow them to fight viruses and bacteria more effectively.

3. Make sure your child is not exposed to risk factors such as air pollution. Lungs are more susceptible to infection as a result of these factors.

4. Avoid contact with children and adults who are already sick. Pneumonia is contagious and is spread through airborne particles (coughing or sneezing).

It is also possible to spread it through other fluids or on contaminated surfaces. You should keep your child away from healthy children if he or she has a runny nose, a cough, or is sneezing.

5. The right hygiene practices play an instrumental role in preventing pneumonia in children. You should avoid habits such as frequently touching your nose and mouth.

Handwashing frequently with warm water and soap can prevent viruses or bacteria from entering your child’s nose or mouth. It may be necessary to use hand sanitizer when washing is difficult.

6. You should teach your child not to share utensils, cups, and straws with others because viruses can be transmitted through fluids and contaminated surfaces. It is also prohibited to share facial tissues and handkerchiefs.

7. Keep your child warm at all times. Make sure they wear enough layers of clothing. When it is too cold or there is a cold wave outside, keep children indoors when outdoor activities are beneficial for their growth.

Despite these measures, if your child catches a cold, it is a wise idea to keep in touch with a physician, especially during this time of year.

An experienced physician can monitor the child’s health and recommend hospitalization if necessary.

According to Dr Jahangir Alam, director of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, late hospitalization in childhood pneumonia is one of the leading causes of death from the disease in Bangladesh.

How long does a pneumonia last for?

It may take time to recover from pneumonia. Some people feel better and are able to return to their normal routines in 1 to 2 weeks. For others, it can take a month or longer. Most people continue to feel tired for about a month.

