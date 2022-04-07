Why You Should Be Careful When Giving CBD to Your Child

Now that CBD is such a huge deal, lots of parents are wondering if it’s the right fit for their child. After all, much of the publicity surrounding CBD has stemmed from epilepsy treatments for young children under ten.

However, as with most things in the parenting world, giving your child CBD isn’t black and white. There are nevertheless steps you must take to ensure your child’s safety at all times.

This article explores everything you need to know if you’re thinking about giving CBD to your child.

What Is CBD? Is It Safe?

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is one of hundreds of cannabinoids – active compounds from the Cannabis sativa plant. Many parents hear the word ‘cannabis’ and panic, but don’t fret. One form of cannabis is the hemp plant, which differs drastically from its cousin marijuana.

For one, hemp contains high levels of CBD, and extremely low levels of THC. THC is the intoxicating compound that causes a high, whereas CBD is completely non-intoxicating. As a result, CBD cannot get you or your child high.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CBD is safe and well-tolerated by most people. Furthermore, it has low potential for addiction or dependency.

Typically, people take CBD in the form of an oil, which is used by dropping it beneath the tongue. However, there are numerous ways to use it, including topical creams, shampoos, gummies, and more. It’s now easier than ever to buy organic CBD oil online, where you can browse the full range of options.

Federal law does not see CBD as a controlled substance, which means most people can get it without prescription. However, it’s possible to get Epidiolex on prescription for individuals with Lennox-Gastaut or Dravet syndrome, two forms of epilepsy.

It’s also important to double check the laws in your locality, as local governments have more power when it comes to determining the status of CBD.

Can Kids Take CBD?

The short answer to this question is yes, kids can take CBD. However, the issue is not entirely straightforward.

Most people think of CBD like other dietary supplements, almost like multivitamins, in that users take a small amount each day. Doing so helps to support the body’s endocannabinoid system, a network of receptors that keeps the body in balance.

Children, of course, require smaller amounts of CBD compared to adults; keep this in mind when administering your kid with cannabidiol.

There are also plenty of other things to keep in mind. The section below covers some of the details.

Why You Need to Be Careful

There are certain things that parents should know before giving their child CBD.

There’s Lots to Learn

There are vast amounts to learn about CBD before you even think about giving it to your child. For example, this compound has the potential to interact with certain medications by preventing the liver from breaking them down. In some cases, this can be dangerous.

If you’re uncertain, try the grapefruit test. Any medication that prevents you from eating grapefruit should not be consumed alongside CBD. Both grapefruits and CBD impact the same liver enzymes.

When in doubt, consult your pediatrician.

Dosage

As mentioned above, children require a lower CBD strength when compared to adults. There are no set dosage guidelines on CBD as it is still being studied. As a result, it’s difficult to say precisely how much CBD you should give to your child.

Ideally, start with a very low dose. Adults typically consume 25-100mg per day, but children may need as little as 5mg.

Side Effects

As with any compound, CBD has side effects. Although the WHO considers it a generally well-tolerated compound, it’s essential to be aware of the side effects in case of emergencies.

Fortunately, CBD’s side effects tend to be very mild, including:

Drowsiness

Diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Headaches

Not everybody has these side effects, and they tend to disappear quickly in those who do. Nonetheless, when experimenting with CBD, it’s vital to keep an eye on your child at all times.

Not All CBD Is Made Equal

Finally, and perhaps most crucially, you must remember that not all CBD is made equally. The enormous boom in its popularity means that subpar brands are attempting to cash in, leading to a marketplace flooded with poor quality products.

It’s essential to stick to trustworthy companies with reputable products. For example, many parents get their quality CBD products from PureKana.

Wherever you shop, ensure that the brand has positive online reviews and that they publish lab reports verifying the quality of their items.

If you have any doubts whatsoever about CBD for kids, consult your family physician before continuing.

