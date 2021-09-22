Why Incorrect Postures Can Cause Lower Back Spine Pain

If you are one of the many people who suffer from back pain, you can find relief by simply learning about how your body works and taking steps to ensure that your spine is free of injury.

Chronic pain back pain always needs immediate medical attention from the spine and pain center Columbia MD. But appropriate postures can help to escape such troubles.

It is not always easy to maintain a healthy posture, especially when busy at work or taking care of children. Sometimes all it takes is one slip up to induce pain that can last for days.

However, certain positions put unnecessary strain on your spine. It can result in pain, numbness, tingling, or even leg swelling. Most of these pain symptoms are caused by pressure being exerted on your spinal cord or its nerves.

Here are some incorrect postures that blow your spine pain:

1. Slouching forward

One repetitive incorrect posture that puts your spine under great strain is slouching forward. Slouching pulls the top of the shoulders forward, putting pressure on the neck and upper back.

Although this is very common in most working setups, it can also be done unconsciously when you are either sitting or standing.

2. Lifting with your back

Lifting, bending, and twisting are common daily activities resulting in back pain when they are not performed correctly. The most common mistake made by people is lifting with the back instead of the legs.

It may be natural to bend over while lifting a heavy object, but it is important to remember that doing so puts excess pressure on your spine.

3. Sitting for long periods

Sitting upright in a chair with good back support is the best to maintain when sitting down at work or home. However, many people sit in incorrect positions and do not provide any cushioning for their backs which results in constant strain on muscles and ligaments.

People who work at a computer or sit in front of the television for hours often suffer from back pain.

4. Sleeping on your tummy

Sleeping on your stomach can cause neck and shoulder pain, but it can also affect your lower back. It is important to sleep with a pillow that provides good neck support and alternate your body position throughout the night.

5. Reaching above the head

Reaching up to high cabinets at home or work can cause tension in your upper back and neck areas. To avoid this, it is best to use a footstool to raise yourself when reaching for light high-up objects. If you have any heavy items that need to be lifted, ask someone else to help you out.

When you are feeling the pain, it is important to get up and move around. Once you can resume your sitting position without slouching, you will feel an increased amount of comfort until the pain subsides. The longer you wait before moving, the more serious the injury becomes

As long as you are willing to make an effort to help your spine stay healthy, you will be able to enjoy life without back pain.