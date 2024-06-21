Connect with us

Health

Global Alert: WHO Issues Warning on Fake Ozempic
Advertisement

News Health

Health Authorities in Thailand Warn Traveller About H5N2 Bird Flu

Health

Pfizer's 4 Focus Areas Will Produce 8 Blockbuster Cancer Drugs

Health

7 Things to know Before Buying Amanita Gummies Online

Health

Past COVID Infections May Help Prevent Colds. Would It Make Vaccines Better?

Health

All You Need To Know Before You Pack Your Skincare

Health

Dementia Can Be Predicted With 82% Accuracy With The New Test

Health

Wegovy And Ozempic Are Exorbitantly Priced, According To Bernie Sanders.

Health

Breast Cancer Recurrence Is Predicted By a Blood Test Years In Advance

Health

Cement Could Be AstraZeneca's Next Big Target, Given Its Favorite Status

Health

Pre and Post-Operative Care for Hair Transplant in Bangkok

Health

Health Officials Combat the Use and Addiction of e-Cigarettes

Health

What You Need to Know Before Enhancing Your Lips With Botox

Health

Under The Tongue, Oral Insulin Drops Could Replace Diabetes Injections

Health

Top 5 Zenso Diet Benefits Your Body | Paris Queen Malaysia

Health

AbbVie's $10B Immunogen Purchase Gets Early ROI With Phase II Ovarian Cancer Win

Health

Buying CBD Products and Prices: A Guide

Health

12 MG Nicotine Equals How Many Cigarettes? A Simple Conversion Guide

Health

H5N2 Strain Of Bird Flu Kills First Human In Mexico

Health

The FDA Has Updated The Covid Vaccine To Include JN.1

Health

Global Alert: WHO Issues Warning on Fake Ozempic

Published

2 hours ago

on

Global Alert WHO Issues Warning on Fake Ozempic

(CTN News) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a global alert regarding fraudulent versions of Ozempic, which have grown popular as a weight-loss method.

Despite its primary purpose as a type 2 diabetes treatment, the drug is sometimes referred to as a “skinny jab”.

According to the WHO, fake medicines may endanger people’s health.

The organisation advised people to obtain the drug only from reputable sources, such as a doctor, rather than obscure websites or social media platforms.

Ozempic’s active ingredient, semaglutide, helps people with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar levels.

However, the weekly injection sends a signal to the brain that we are full. So the drug aids in weight loss by suppressing the desire to eat.

People who do not have diabetes have been using the drug to lose weight.

It has resulted in shortages for people with type 2 diabetes and created a market for counterfeit medications.

Since 2022, the WHO has been tracking increasing reports of dodgy Ozempics around the world.

Authorities in the UK, US, and Brazil have seized fake batches.

“[We advise] healthcare professionals, regulatory authorities, and the public to be aware of these falsified batches of medicines,” stated Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO assistant director general for essential medicines and health products.

The WHO warned that some fake injections may not contain semaglutide at all, while others may contain other drugs, such as insulin, resulting in “unpredictable” results.

“These falsified products could have harmful effects to people’s health,” the agency said.

In October last year, the UK drugs regulator seized a batch of fake Ozempic.

They had come into the nation from legal vendors in Austria and Germany, and seemed to have authentic packaging.

Dr Alison Cave, the organisation’s chief safety officer, said: “Buying semaglutide from illegally trading online suppliers significantly increases the risk of getting a product which is either falsified or not licensed for use in the UK.”

She stated injecting such products “may put your health at risk”.

A greater strength variant of Ozempic has been produced exclusively for weight-loss and is sold as Wegovy.

This is being offered at specialist weight-loss clinics on the NHS in the UK.
Related Topics:

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading