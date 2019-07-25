What to do if you Think your Child is Suffering from Mental illness

Worldwide, mental health issues are on the rise and perhaps what is increasingly shocking is the numbers of children experiencing mental health issues.

According to HISO, only 30% of children in Thailand feel that their parents love and care for them, whilst there are more than 600,000 children who have mental health disorders requiring treatment.

Mental health can be a very difficult thing to tackle, especially if you feel alone. Some children might not know how to cope properly whilst they are experiencing mental health issues.

Which is why it is important that their parent or guardian can assist them through any difficult feelings and thoughts they might be having.

Here is everything you need to know about what to do if your child is suffering from mental illness.

Mental Health and Children

More and more people are speaking about their experiences with mental health and speaking the necessary help they need. However, sometimes children who are experiencing mental health issues might not know what to do or how to get the help they need.

Mental health in children is on the rise worldwide, it isn’t only an issue in Thailand. For example, some primary schools in the UK have experienced children as young as 7 or 8 self-harming, struggling with eating disorders, or online bullying.

But what can be done to better aid children who are dealing with feelings of depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses?

Tracy Miller, from Parentscorner.co.uk says, “It is important to provide children with the resources and tools they need in order to work through any mental health issues they are experiencing.

It is also important that teachers, parents, and any other adults in the children’s lives make it clear that they are always there to help the children if they need to talk.”

4 things you can do for your child

If you think that your child might be suffering from mental health issues, then there are a number of things you can do. Depending on what is affecting them, certain techniques or tricks might work better than others.

Provide communication

One of the best ways to ensure that your child can cope with their mental health is by providing clear communication between you and your family. Ensure your child knows that they can come and talk to you about anything whenever they want.

This can significantly decrease the risk of depression because if something is bothering them, such as they are getting bullied at school, then they know they can turn to you and you will be able to help them.

Offer an ear

Offering your child an ear is always a great way to ensure they get anything off their chest. Sometimes little things bother us throughout the day and children are no exception to this, but it is important to talk about what is bothering you.

A great way to get your children to talk about what is bothering them is by all sitting down as a family at meal times and talking about everybody’s day.

Encourage them to pursue hobbies

Certain mental health disorders, such as depression and anxiety, can make your child not want to do their favourite things and want to isolate themselves. However, it is important that you encourage them to pursue their hobbies and do the things that they enjoy most.

If you are finding it particularly hard to spark enthusiasm from your child to do something that they used to love doing, then you could always try doing it with them. For example, if they love playing football, take the family to the park and have a game together.

Make sure they feel loved

Children are most happy when they feel loved and safe, so make sure your home environment is safe and warm. Do more things together as a family and show your children how much you love them.