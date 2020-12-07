What is the Best Way to Take Cannabis for its Unique Benefits?

Cannabis can be taken in a variety of ways, each one giving the user unique benefits. Some people stick to one method their whole lives, while others enjoy mixing it up every once in a while, depending on how they are feeling. If you are an active cannabis user, or you are thinking about trying it out, here are the different methods of taking cannabis and why they might be right (or wrong) for you.

Joints

Smoking a joint is a popular method among cannabis users. It involves combining marijuana with tobacco inside a roll-up and smoking it. One of the benefits of smoking a joint is you can control how much weed you are inhaling – if you don’t feel like having too much weed, you can increase the tobacco, and vice versa. The cannabis travels straight to the lungs, and from there quickly enters the bloodstream, meaning the high is felt quickly. So, if you want to control the amount of cannabis you are inhaling and receive a fast high, a joint might be for you.

There are some negatives when it comes to smoking a joint; mainly the inhalation of tobacco and smoke. There are a variety of health issues that stem from this, including the increased risk of lung cancer, so this is something you will want to take into consideration before rolling up and enjoying a smoke.

Blunts

Blunts are much like joints, only they don’t contain tobacco. This makes them much stronger, so if you are an experienced cannabis user, then this may be the method for you. Unfortunately, the omission of tobacco doesn’t mean the health implications vanish. The smoke inhaled still contains harmful toxins that will damage your lungs. Despite this, many users do still opt for smoking blunts as they enjoy the sensation of inhaling, and the strong, immediate effects it brings. So, if it works for you, then smoke on!

Vaping

If you enjoy the feeling of smoking but are worried about the health risks, then there is a simple solution – vaping. The vaporizer steadily heats the cannabis to the perfect temperature for releasing the THC, bringing you a healthier yet strong alternative to smoking.

On top of this, there is a huge reduction in odor, so you won’t have to worry about offending people around you so much. There are plenty of models around, some better quality than others – have a look at the volcano vaporizer review if you’re are interested in a durable, high-quality product with a mixture of settings. You deserve the best high you can get!

Edibles

Edibles are the answer if you want to avoid inhaling altogether. Not only will you receive a long and steady high, but you also get to munch on some of your favorite treats while you do so! There is a catch – there is a risk of eating too many and overdoing it. Generally, edibles take between an hour to an hour and a half to kick in, so make sure you give them time to work before you eat any more.

Capsules

Like edibles, a capsule containing cannabis is ingested. Capsules are discreet, odorless, and compact, so if you are only wanting the high out of your cannabis experience, capsules may be the way to go. If you usually like edibles but don’t always want the calories and sugar contained in them, capsules would also be a great alternative.

There are plenty of ways to take cannabis, it just takes a little research and experimentation before you find the perfect one for you.