What is Sleep Paralysis – Causes of sleep paralysis

What happens during sleep paralysis

is when you cannot move or speak as you wake up or fall asleep. It can be scary, but it’s harmless, and most people will only get it once or twice in their life.

During sleep – paralysis, you may feel:

awake but cannot move, speak or open your eyes

like someone is in your room

like something is pushing you down

frightened

These feelings can last up to several minutes.

Causes of sleep – paralysis

The condition known as sleep paralysis occurs when a person cannot move their muscles as they are waking up or falling asleep. This is because your brain functions normally even while your body is in a sleep state.

There is a lack of understanding of the causes of sleep – paralysis; however, it has been linked to the following:

insomnia

disrupted sleeping patterns – for example, because of shift work or jet lag

narcolepsy – a long-term condition that causes a person to suddenly fall asleep

post-traumatic stress disorder ( PTSD )

) general anxiety disorder

panic disorder

a family history of sleep – paralysis

What you can do to prevent sleep paralysis

Do

try to regularly get 6 to 8 hours of sleep a day

go to bed at roughly the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning

get regular exercise, but not in the 4 hours before going to bed

Don’t

do not eat a big meal, smoke, or drink alcohol or caffeine shortly before going to bed

do not sleep on your back – this can make sleep paralysis more likely to happen