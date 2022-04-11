What is IOP Treatment?

For anyone who isn’t experienced with the mental health system and various options for inpatient care, addiction treatment, and outpatient programs, the idea of intensive outpatient treatment (IOP) can seem overwhelming.

The reality is that IOP treatment programs are highly effective in helping people who struggle with addiction, behavioral issues, personality disorders, and serious mental health struggles. In fact, the right intensive outpatient program is often exactly what’s needed in getting a person’s life back on track.

To learn more about IOP treatment and what it might be able to do for you or someone you love, read on.

How IOP Works

Traditionally, IOP treatment includes a combination of group and individual therapy done with a treatment team multiple times a week. This treatment is, like the name implies, highly intense. Similar to the way an inpatient rehab or detox facility is structured, IOP programs are meant to make mental health treatment the top priority in a person’s life.

At the same time, because patients go home at night, they’re able to work part-time and maintain daily connections with the people they love.

You can seek IOP treatment through a virtual, telehealth referral and regular meetings from a place with skilled therapists like Charlie Health. Charlie Health offers personalized treatment for young adults and their families and can be a great segue into a more intensive IOP treatment.

Or, if you’re looking for more than the standard weekly therapy experience, you can get up to eleven hours a week of services through Charlie Health. This can be a fantastic way to get a higher level of care without a residential hospital or rehab stay.

What You’ll Learn

IOP programs come with a number of benefits. In addition to the ability to work with a team on your personal progress, one of the best benefits is the tools and resources your treatment team will be able to provide both during and after treatment.

In IOP, you’ll get tools to begin great, important self-care practices as you transition back into normal life and daily living. At the same time, you’ll still be connected to your support groups and the psychologists and psychiatrists who helped you through your intervention, detox, or crisis.

Having these supports means a better chance of preventing relapse and/or other possible declines in your mental wellness after leaving IOP treatment.

Why IOP Treatment Helps

In short, IOP works because the treatment plan is so intense. Having intensive psychosocial support around a person means that it’s easy to make quick progress no matter where you are in your recovery process.

While the intensive schedule can be difficult to manage, treatment team staff are sure to see that people take breaks, have a variety of activities, and are doing okay mentally as the program moves along.

By being in constant treatment, a person will form faster alliances with not only therapists but other group members, too. This means that in IOP treatment, you’ll get a peer network and will ultimately feel less alone as you manage your crisis or diagnosis and work toward hope.

And, because you’ll be able to return every night to your own home, you’ll have positive family support to help out, too. For this reason alone, many people opt for outpatient services over inpatient therapeutic interventions.

At the end of the day, intensive outpatient treatment is just one of the many types of therapy out there and not something to be afraid of. This highly effective type of treatment plan can mean a great alternative to inpatient treatment with the added benefit of being less destructive to someone’s life.

If you or someone you love could benefit from IOP services, reach out to a therapist or doctor you trust for a referral.