What Is HHC? Discover The New HHC Cannabinoid & Its Effects

The cannabis plant has more than 400 cannabinoids and terpenes which could have health benefits. Cannabinoids have been believed to interact with neurotransmitters to create various actions that help support the immune system, a sense of relaxation, and wellbeing. They can help reduce the stress level, as well as sleep.

Although most cannabis research is focused on cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), there’s another cannabinoid that’s not been as extensively studied. It’s known as the hhc cannabinoid, but it’s rapidly gaining much attention in the wellness industry due to its similarity to delta-9 THC’s chemical structure. If you are interested in using cannabinoids to support your wellness goals and feel the effects of recreational intoxication from natural THC, HHC has very similar effects.

What exactly is HHC? How Does It Function?

The naturally occurring compound HHC is found in extremely low concentrations in cannabis. Companies have a chemical reaction in the abundant hemp-derived cannabinoids such as CBD and THC to market them in the marketplace. CBD, as well as THC, make HHC molecules.

American scientist Roger Adams created HHC when adding hydrogen molecules to the Delta-9 THC. This process is referred to in the field of “hydrogenation.”

Hydrogenation isn’t an exclusive method that is used by the cannabis business. It’s the same cannabinoids that are hydrogenated and utilized to convert margarine into butter to extend the shelf-life of food items.

Adams initially applied this method to THC which is derived from marijuana plants. However, since 2018’s Farm Bill came into effect, which legalized cannabis with less than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC, more manufacturers are utilizing the hydrogenation process to add cannabinoids into CBD to create HHC.

What are the effects of HHC?

HHC is very similar to delta-9 THC. It’s a psychotropic compound that causes emotions of euphoria, shifts in perception, and altered cognition and has potential pain-reducing and anti-inflammatory properties. A variety of the famous delta-9 THC molecule, as users, seek legal ways to enjoy the high-intoxicating results of cannabis. The most popular THC cannabinoid analogs aromas include delta-8 THC and delta-10 THC made from hemp.

Many users are comparing their experiences with HHC with the delta-8 THC effect in the sense that it provides a euphoric high, instead of a more soothing one. In terms of the potency of hemp, delta-8 THC is half as potent as delta-9 and HHC are stronger than delta-8 but less powerful than delta-9. Since tetrahydrocannabinol (HHC) is relatively new, there aren’t very many studies that examine its possible effects and security.

What are the potential benefits of HHC Based on research?

The people who keep tabs on cannabis news might have had the pleasure of HHC-based products yet there’s much more to learn about this cannabinoid which is hydrogenated. People who have tried it say it provides a pleasant mild buzz, with some minor muscular pain relief.

While it’s crucial to keep in mind that the studies on this topic provide a bit of a skewed view of what was researched and how extensive their findings are, these studies remain important sources of information for anyone considering the future of cannabis-related products for health and wellness.

HHC Might Have A Longer Shelf Life

Cannabinoids are UV and heat-sensitive, and their power is diminished over time as they are subjected to oxygen. One of the main benefits of HHC is that it can have a longer shelf-life than natural cannabinoids such as THC and CBD.

HHC is also a mixture of the hydrogenation of carbons and THC does not have the ester substance. These changes in the molecular structure make for an extremely stable substance that is more resistant to heat, thereby giving an extended shelf life compared to delta-8 THC or delta-10.

2. HHC May Elevate Mood & Relaxation For Restorative Sleep

Many people think of making the use of cannabis plants part of their routine of self-care to aid in calming down after the stress of the day and enjoy an evening of restful sleep. HHC is thought to be psychotropic because it stimulates similar CB1 receptors within the brain that can alter perception and create a feeling of happiness. The main difference (compared to the delta-9 form of THC) is that HHC is more inclined to give an experience of relaxation stimulation, similar to delta-8 THC.

Some people have described HHC as more focused than the usual marijuana high but with a more relaxed and clear mind.

3. Benefits for Pain Relief

One study in preclinical studies on rats suggests that HHC can be used to treat analgesia (pain-killing) (pain-killing). It is difficult to say that there’s enough research to justify its use as a potent muscle relaxant or painkiller; however, early studies suggest the possibility of this cannabinoid in the future. Certain people believe that HHC is more efficient than delta-8 and delta 9 THC in relieving pain.

Where can you find HHC?

The new cannabinoid market is quite exclusive and booming, which means there are a lot of sellers, but it’s hard to find a reliable source of HHC because it lacks safety and standardization.

HHC products are available online from Concentrated Concepts. Rechargeable, disposable, and available in different strains flavored with terpenes, these devices are a great way to enjoy cannabis.

