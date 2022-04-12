What are Skin Care Routines Based on Skin Types?

Skin Care Routines: Not all medical professionals are in agreement about how to classify types of skin and how to take care of the different skin types. Everyone agrees, however, that taking proper care of your skin is more than a toss of the Uptown Pokies dice.It’s important to adjust the products that you put on your skin to its tone, the level of your exposure to the sun, your skin’s sensitivity level, its hydration and its sebaceous secretion.

There are a number of criteria used to classify the different types of skin but most skincare professionals use the following classifications:

Normal skin – skin that is neither too oily nor too dry. It is clean and soft and does not need special care

Sensitive skin – skin that is prone to feelings of itching, redness or tightness. Irritant substances and microorganisms can breach sensitive skin’s protective barrier more easily which increases infections and allergic reactions. Care of sensitive skin involves using products that moisturize it to make it less dry and less rough.

Dry skin – skin that has become dry because of heat or low air humidity. For some people dry skin is temporary but others struggle with it throughout life. Dry skin can crack which exposes it to bacteria and is more susceptible to infections and to skin disorders such as eczema.

Oily skin — oily skin is caused by excessive fat production from the sebaceous glands. It presents as humid, porous and bright. People with oily skin can usually point to genetic and/or hormonal causes. Oily skin is common among adolescents and young people under 30 years old and it is associated with the type of skin problems that young people of that age face such as acne.

Scaly Skin – scaly skin is generally due to environmental factors such as excessive sun exposure, the wind or excessive humidity but can also be caused by allergies, immune system disorder, cancer, oncological treatments or a staphylococcus or fungal infection. These elements can cause repeated skin irrigation called “skin desquamation” which happens when scales detach from the epidermis causing the appearance of fine dust and causing itching.

Combination skin – combination skin occurs with the distribution of sweat and sebaceous glands and presents as both dry and oily skin. The forehead, nose and chin (T-zone) are generally oily and the skin on the cheeks is dry or normal.

Once you’ve determined your skin type you can start to focus on proper care and treatment .

Care for Normal Skin

If you have normal skin your skin care routine should involve keeping your skin “normal.” You want to prevent damage that can occur as a result of aging, environmental damage etc. To care for normal skin, follow the basic outline of skin care. That includes:

Daily use of a gentle cleaner.

Daily use of a toner that has skin-replenishing ingredients.

Use of a hydrating exfoliant.

Generous use of sunscreen as needed.

Use of a moisturizer with skin-soothing and skin-restoring ingredients.

Use of an antioxidant serum.

Many of these products come as both creamy and light-weight so you can use the one that you prefer or even mix them.

Dry Skin

If you have a serious skin disease, you need to see a doctor. For non-serious dry skin, you can keep your skin moist and healthy by using a gentle, non-foaming, alcohol-free cleanser on your face twice a day. Try products with linoleic acid (found in argan oil) and stearic acid (found in shea butter) to help repair your skin.

For sensitive skin, wash with a cleanser once a day and otherwise, just rinse with water. Keep moisturizer with you and apply some several times a day. Avoid anything with sodium lauryl sulfate which adds to the dryness. Older people should use products that contain alpha hydroxyl acid or antioxidants. Soaps should be allergen-free.

Oily Skin

It’s always important to wash your face regularly but that’s especially true if you have oily skin because regular washing can reduce the amount of oil on the skin. You should use a gentle soap that has no added moisturizers or fragrances – these can dry out your skin even more.

There are soaps with salicylic acid, glycolic acid, beta-hydroxy acid or benzoyl peroxide that can be effective in treating oily skin. Some of the best cleansers for oily skin are those that contain sodium laureth carboxylate and alkyl carboxylates.

Don’t use astringent toners that contain alcohol because they can dry out the skin. Natural astringents, such as witch hazel can be soothing and effective because of the high tannin content in witch hazel. Some people with oily skin find that facial masks made of oatmeal, honey or clay, when used occasionally, can absorb oils, reduce sebum levels and soothe irritated skin.

Oil-free moisturizers are a good way to keep oily skin moist and protected but it’s recommended that people with oily skin steer clear of oil-based makeup products.

Combination Skin

Combination skin needs to be cared for in a way that focuses different care on the different areas of your skin. Use the tips for oily skin on the areas that are oily and otherwise, use normal skin care treatments.

Scaly Skin

Scaly skin is usually caused by a medical treatment or problem. For that reason, it’s best to consult with your doctor to find the best way to care for your skin so that you take into account the underlying causes of the scaly skin.

Take care of your skin and it will take care of you!

