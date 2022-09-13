West Nile Virus Kills Midlands SC Resident

Residents of Richland County should take this alert seriously and take the precautions advised because of the risk of serious illness such as encephalitis, a potentially fatal inflammation of the brain.

According to state epidemiologist Linda Bell, most people who contract West Nile do not experience symptoms.

DHEC urged Richland County and Midlands residents to take preventative measures against mosquitoes, including repellents.

Days earlier, the agency announced there was a West Nile outbreak in Richland County.

(CTN News) _ West Nile virus, transmitted by mosquitoes, has killed a Midlands resident, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday.

Residents who experience fever or other symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito should contact their health care provider immediately.

In the Midlands this year, 11 cases of the virus have been reported.

Richland County has had six cases. Around the same time and area, birds and mosquitoes were confirmed to carry the virus.

The state agency also found the virus in five birds and 38 mosquitoes.