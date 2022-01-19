Wearing A Mask Reduces the Possibility of Virus Transmission at The Lowest

Wearing a mask is highly recommended to help prevent the spread of any kind of infection. It is not only a part of personal equipment, but is also identified as a public health measure for preventing the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic (COVID-19). Masks prevent an individual from contracting any airborne infectious germs.

Importance of wearing a mask

The COVID-19 pandemic is currently the biggest threat that has affected people globally. To eliminate the spread of severe acute respiratory germs coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2) from one person to another, WHO has advised that governments should encourage the general public to wear masks.

The virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread much before the symptoms start appearing due to coughing, sneezing, or speaking within proximity. When you cough, talk, or sneeze, you release germs into the air that can easily infect others near to you. Therefore, wearing a mask is essential to control the spread of this infection and eliminate any kind of cross-contamination.

Cloth face coverings have also been recommended as they are readily available and less priced. In fact, by using cloth masks, the surgical masks and N-95 masks can be made available for healthcare workers who are directly involved with COVID-19 patients.

Types of masks

There are different kinds of masks available today in the market but wearing a face mask that is approved by the government protects you much from air-borne viruses. At ISHOP, you will find godkjente munnbind that prevents oneself from passing and getting contaminated with the infection.

They have the largest collection of face masks in Norway and offer

Cloth masks in a variety of colours and designs

Exclusive sequined masks for parties

Surgical disposable masks

Masks for children with and without valve

Silk masks

4-layered Nanofiber masks

PM 2.5 Carbon filters and much more.

The type of mask you choose would depend on what conditions and in what place you will use it. A child needs a smaller size mask than an adult. A person with sensitive skin can choose a mask made of 100% silk.

The proper way to wear a mask

Ensure that you wear your mask properly and follow hygiene.

Washing hands with water and soap before touching the face mask

Check if there are any holes in the mask

Ensure which is the top and front side of the mask so that you can wear it properly

If you are wearing a face mask with ties then bring the mask close to your nose and secure the ties at the back of your head

For face masks with ear loops, you need to hold by the ear loops and put them around the ears

For masks with bands, you need to bring the mask to your nose and pull the strap over your head. Then pull the bottom strap over your head so that it should be at the nape of your neck

Always cover your nose and chin with the mask

Avoid touching the outer part of your mask

Wearing a mask properly along with social distancing, washing hands, and using a hand sanitizer are important to limit COVID-19 spread.