Ways To Manage Antidepressants Side Effects

Overview

Antidepressants are the medications prescribed by doctors to treat depression. These medications are well known to overcome depression, anxiety disorders, chronic pain conditions, and some sort of addictions. Antidepressants can be broadly classified under the following five categories:

Serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs)

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs)

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs)

Noradrenaline and specific serotonergic antidepressants (NASSAs)

Your brain contains some neurotransmitters that are thought to be responsible for your mood and behavioral changes. These antidepressants work by correcting the chemical imbalances of these neurotransmitters, thereby reducing the symptoms of depressive disorders.

Though these pills effectively treat your depression, these medications possess some potential side effects too. However, the efficacy and extent of the side effects may vary from person to person. Most of the side effects aren’t chronic, but they may bother you and hinder your daily activities. Some people are quite sensitive to the antidepressant’s side effects, while others remain neutral. Also, most people cope with the side effects of antidepressants within a few weeks after starting the medication, whereas in some cases, the side effects persist for a long time and don’t go away easily.

But the best thing is that if you face health problems after taking antidepressants, then there is no need to worry about them, as most of the side effects can be easily managed and overcome.

Antidepressants Side Effects And Ways To Deal With Them

Following are the some most common and potential side effects you may experience after having antidepressants and the effective ways to deal with each of them:

Upset Stomach

Upset stomach is more common with tricyclic antidepressants as these antidepressants hinder the normal functioning of the digestive system. To overcome constipation and other stomach related problems try the following things:

Drink more water daily

Eat vegetables and fibrous fruits

Avoid spicy and fatty food items

Have smaller meals

Ask your doctor to reduce the dose or change the medicine.

Dry Mouth And Bad Breath

It is one of the common side effects of antidepressants. However, for some people, the condition can be overcome within some time after starting the medication. Consider the following things to deal with the problem:

Drink plenty of water regularly

Avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks

Quit smoking

Eat more fibers

Chew sugarless hard candy or chewing gum

Brush your teeth twice a day.

Ask a dentist for any supplements to overcome dry mouth and bad breath.

Erection Issues

Depression is one of the leading causes of erection issues, and antidepressants can further make the situation worse. Therefore, doctors mostly prescribe pills like Vidalista 60 to improve the erection quality in men.

Vidalista 60 is a tadalafil tablet that has been approved by the FDA to be used as an effective and prescribed treatment for restoring erections in men.

Vidalista 60 is a PDE5 inhibitor that leads to an erection by relaxing the penile smooth muscles thereby increasing the blood supply to the penis.

Nausea And Vomiting

Most people may experience nausea and vomiting after taking the medications; however, these will go away once your body gets used to the medicine. You can try the following things to get over the issue:

Take the antidepressant before going to bed.

Take the pill with food or as directed by your doctor.

Eat smaller meals.

Drink lots of fluids.

Avoid alcohol and strong odor.

Consult your doctor and ask to reduce the medicine dose if conditions persist.

Drowsiness

During the initial days of the treatment, drowsiness and fatigue are quite common, but they can be easily overcome with the help of the following measures:

Take proper sleep

A brisk walk and light aerobic exercises will help in keeping you energetic

Avoid alcohol intake

Avoid driving or indulging in machinery work or any other kind of work that requires concentration until the fatigue has passed

Ask your doctor for altering the dose or whether you can take the pill before going to bed if possible.

Low Blood Pressure

Most people may face low blood pressure issues while taking antidepressants. However, to overcome the condition you may consider the following things:

Drink plenty of water

Have a healthy diet

Get physically active

Get up slowly from a seated or lying down position

Weight Gain

Some antidepressants may result in weight gain. In research, it has been found that a few antidepressant pills lead to a 21% increase in the patient’s weight. Also, if you are already obese, then the chances of more weight gain are quite obvious. You can try the following things to lower the risk of weight gain:

Limit your consumption of sugary foods items and drinks.

Avoid taking saturated and trans fats and food items that are high in cholesterol. Replace them with veggies and fibrous fruits.

Remain physically active.

Consult a trained dietician for a better diet plan

Insomnia

Too little or too much sleep is the potential side effect of antidepressants. And sleep deprivation keeps you tired the whole day and makes it harder for you to cope up with your depression. You may try the following ways for getting sound sleep at night:

Don’t take a nap during the day

Avoid taking stimulants like tea, coffee or other caffeinated drinks just before going to the bed

Use some relaxation techniques for a better sleep

Avoid using any gadgets like mobile or laptop while going for asleep

Try to go to bed daily at a fixed time

Take the pill in the morning but only after consulting your doctor

If the condition persists, you can ask your doctor for some prescribed sedating medications.

These side effects may vary among individuals and the effectiveness of these strategies may also vary from person to person. Therefore, consult your doctor before adopting any tips mentioned above to manage the side effects effectively.

Note: For enhancing the effectiveness of Vidalista 60 take it in the following ways or as directed by your doctor:

Take Vidalista 60 on an empty stomach; however, it can be consumed after a meal, but a high-fat diet will decrease its effectiveness.

Avoid consuming more than one tablet of Vidalista 60 within 24 hours.

Vidalista 60 provides you with long-lasting and firm erections.

Besides being effective in treating erection issues, Vidalista 60 leads to some side effects and drug interactions.