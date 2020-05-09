Ways CBD Cannabidiol Helps In Fighting With Breast Cancer

CBD Cannabidiol has been creating a lot of buzzes lately. The use of CBD is legal in many states, and people are getting much aware about the use of CBD Cannabidiol. People are using it for its medicinal benefits to lead a healthy lifestyle. So, let’s first understand about CBD and how it benefits our health.

CBD Cannabidiol – Uses & Benefits

Cannabidiol (CBD) comes from hemp and marijuana plants. The most preferred source of CBD is the hemp plant due to its high levels of CBD and low levels of THC, whereas marijuana plants consist of higher THC levels than CBD. This compound is mostly applicable in the form of CBD oil. Research on CBD has proved to show health benefits for many physical and mental problems. One such health benefit is its contribution to cancer. Breast cancer can occur in both men and women, but women highly report them.

CBD Cannabidiol for breast cancer:

Breast cancer is a tumor tissue in the breast known as a lump. Most women don’t know the benefits of CBD for breast cancer, and it is natural to go for the traditional way of cancer treatment like surgery, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, or chemotherapy. These treatments do work in reducing the tumor size and finally eradicating it, but they come with a lot of side effects.

In this article, we will discuss how CBD might be beneficial in treating breast cancer.

Reduce Neuropathic pain

Chemotherapy is a heavy dose of drugs ingested into your body through your veins. In some people, it damages the nerves of their hands and legs. It affects their freedom of movement, and they start getting numbness and tingling sensation in their hands and feet. This nerve damage is neuropathy and is a severe side-effect of chemotherapy, causing pain.

CBD acts as a potent pain killer and is beneficial in treating patients with neuropathic pain. The systematic use of cannabidiol can subdue prolonged neuropathic pain. You can either consume CBD Cannabidiol or other CBD products or even apply it topically to the problematic regions.

Id-1 gene and CBD

Metastasis is responsible for the high death in breast cancer patients. The Id-1 gene’s primary function is cell differentiation, and researchers found that it induces cancer cell growth. It is the reason behind metastatic breast cancer where the original tumor breaks and starts spreading to different parts of the body. Its symptoms depend on which part of your body suffers from cancer; like in the case of brain metastasis, you get headache and memory problems; if it spreads to the liver, then symptoms include weight loss and fatigue.

As per studies, CBD can inhibit the Id-1 gene. Research shows that CBD has antimetastatic properties that control the Id-1 gene. It inhibits the cell proliferation of breast cancer cells and migration. It can help women in getting relief from pain and make the pain more bearable. Always buy high-quality CBD products for optimum benefits. Vaping lab-tested, potent CBD vape pens that you will never settle for low-quality CBD.

Nausea and vomiting

Women who undergo chemo sessions for breast cancer suffer from severe nausea and vomiting sensations. The brain identifies the drugs induced into the body as a foreign body, and it rings alarm bells warning your digestive system. It activates the vomiting center in the brain and sends out chemicals that make you uneasy. Meanwhile, the drugs in the therapy hurt your digestive tract that leads to nausea. Repeated vomiting causes weakness, electrolyte imbalance, and dehydration.

Research shows that CBD Cannabidiol has antiemetic effects that help in managing both these symptoms by manipulating the endocannabinoid system(ECS). Experiments on animals show cannabinoids are beneficial in managing nausea in people undergoing chemo, which are not easily controlled by conventional medications.

Another study also showed that when individuals smoked cannabis during the treatment, it helped in easing nausea and vomiting symptoms. It also reduced the feeling of nausea tendency. The FDA approves cannabinoids like dronabinol and nabilone in treating these symptoms.

Osteoporosis



People living with Breast cancer have higher chances of getting osteoporosis (decreased bone mineral density). Chemotherapy and endocrine treatment are the most common treatments for breast cancer, both of which have adverse effects on bones. Breast cancer patients start losing their estrogen levels and face infertility too. The cancer treatments also bring on menopause early in breast cancer women. These all contribute towards osteoporosis, and they are more susceptible to fractures also.

Breast cancer patients should undergo bone mineral density tests to keep their bone health and prevent fractures.

High Quality Extract Lab For CBD might help in stimulating bone growth. According to studies, the ECS plays a crucial role in bone metabolism. CBD oil stimulates the CB1 and CB2 receptors to regrow weak bones. Gradually, it helps in improving bone health and decreases the rate of bone loss. Therefore, taking CBD doses helps improve the skeletal system of the body.

Heart damage and CBD

Heart problems start appearing in patients after their treatment. The massive doses of radiations to the chest and chemotherapy often damage the heart muscles. Other than this, it can also lead to high blood pressure, blood clots, and heart failure. To prevent this, doctors put the patients on low doses of therapy, but sadly the small doses don’t destroy the cancerous cells.

CBD is beneficial for your heart health and circulatory system. A study done on mice showed that CBD shows anti-inflammatory properties and reduces heart cell damage. Its potent antioxidant properties prevent any heart disease and reduce the stress levels too.

Another study showed CBD’s effect in regulating high blood pressure, which is also one of the reasons for heart attack and stroke. Therefore, cannabidiol acts as a protective agent against heart injury.

Conclusion:

The above are the five ways CBD can help a patient with breast cancer. If you or any of your loved ones diagnose positive for breast cancer, then consult your doctor before starting with any medication. He/she will explain the right dosage, the risks, and any side effects if taken with other medicines.