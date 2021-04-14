Understanding the Unusual Effects of Growth Hormone Deficiency

Hormone Growth Hormone Deficiency (HGHD) is also known as pituitary dwarfism. It is a condition that causes an insufficient amount of growth hormone in one’s body. In most cases, children that have Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) tend to have a short stature but with normal body proportions. Congenital GHD can present itself at birth. It can also develop later on in life and doctors refer to it as acquired. This condition happens because of severe brain injury, genetic defects, or when one is born without a pituitary gland.

As we get older, the body declines to secrete this hormone naturally. By age 55, its blood level should be one-third lower than the one enjoyed by 18–35-year-olds. This decline coincides with lower muscle mass and high body fat that happens with aging.

What are the most unusual effects of pituitary dwarfism supplements?

-Some of the most unusual effects include joint discomfort, muscle aches, headaches, and swelling of feet and hands.

-Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: Excessive supplements affect the median nerve that runs between the forearm and the hand. The condition contributes to numbness, weakness, and pain in the hands and wrists.

-The less common side effects include tingling of the skin, growth of cancerous tumors, numbness, and dysregulated blood sugar.

What are the options to increase HGH and growth hormone?

a) Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy:

It can help to boost the production of pituitary dwarfism hormones in the body. The bioidentical hormones injections match with the natural hormones helping you to get better secretion of it. Some of them include Sermorelin that is a GH peptide that stimulates GHRH. Some of its benefits include:

-Boost energy, endurance, and vitality

-Heals wounds faster

-Reduce fats

-Boosts immunity and cardiovascular functions, among others.

Sermorelin also has several side effects that include:

Drowsiness, headache, hives, hyperactivity, problematic swallowing, and coloring. Diving deeper will give you more detailed Sermorelin acetate side effects information.

b) Taking certain foods:

If you want to increase GH levels, you should consider taking foods such as eggs, fish, nuts, raspberries, and pomegranate.

c) Other options include having enough sleep, perform high-intensity exercise, and take amino acids.

Natural ways of boosting the hormones:

1. Reducing Body Fat:

Excessive body fat that includes central and visceral leads to lower GH. Consequently, when you reduce your body fat, it will lead to the high secretion of them.

2. Frequent Exercise:

Exercise helps to stimulate the release of these hormones. Workouts such as body-building machines and the use of free weights can contribute to their secretion.

3. Intermittent Fasting:

Intermittent fasting can lead to high levels of these hormones. Therefore, they break down fat which the body uses for energy when you do not eat for long periods.

4. Lowering Sugar Intake:

If a person lowers their sugar intake, they may witness an increase in these hormone levels. The pancreas usually releases insulin if an individual consumes sugar or carbohydrates. Consequently, an increase in insulin may prohibit the release of GH. Therefore, it lowers the levels in the body.

HGH supplements the benefits and side effects:

An individual can utilize supplements to increase the hormone levels in the body. They contribute to heightened libido, improved mood, healthier bones, more muscle tissue growth, and causes a surge in cognitive abilities.

You can use HGH supplements to improve growth in adults and children. Additionally, it can treat muscle loss in patients who have HIV/AIDS and short bowel syndrome. In most cases, lack of growth is usually due to medical causes like chronic kidney disease, Prader Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscle wasting. Injections of HGH can assist people with GH deficiency. Additionally, it can contribute to muscle mass, lower body fat, improve bone density, and increase exercise capacity.

You may take arginine and glutamine supplements as they boost HGH. Moreover, swallow melatonin which may stimulate the release of GH. It is a hormone that the pineal gland releases into the body that signals sleep.

Some of the best supplements for men include:

-Provacyl- It is the best for men who are above 50 years.

-Genf20 Plus- for individuals who are looking for an anti-aging option.

-HGH-X2- It is the best alternative for individuals taking somatropin injections.

-HyperGH 14X- It is the best for the building of muscles

The side effects of HGH supplements include the following:

Increased insulin resistance, joint pain, muscle pain, swelling in the legs, inflammation of arms, and enlargement of breast tissue in men.

Lifestyle issues that may increase the chances of HGHD:

1. Taking of alcohol:

Drinking alcohol can negatively impact your sleep patterns. Therefore, it may rob you of the chemical known as human growth hormone. HGH helps to build and repair muscles, but alcohol lowers the secretion of it by about 70%.

2. Lack of Exercise:

Exercise is a physiological stimulus for the secretion of GH. If an individual fails to workout, the body fails to produce the hormone.

3. Lack of sleep:

A single night of no sleep will not contribute to stunted growth. However, if a person lacks sleep over the long term, their growth may be affected. We usually release growth hormones during sleep. But, if a person gets inadequate rest, you suppress it. Sleep deprivation can also contribute to other diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

Signs of Growth Hormone Deficiency after which you need to see a doctor:

If you experience any of the following symptoms, you should consider seeing a doctor:

1. Decreased muscle mass and strength.

2. Elevated triglyceride levels.

3. Insulin resistance.

4. Decrease in sexual function and interest.

5. Lower tolerance to exercise.

6. Heart problems.

7. Reduced bone density.

8. Weight gain, especially around the waist.

9. Baldness (in men).

10. Sensitivity to heat and cold.