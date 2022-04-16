Top 8 Skills of Mentally Resilient People

Mentally resilient people stand out from the crowd, as they know how to keep a positive attitude even in difficult situations, because they concentrate the mind on solving problems rather than looking for problems. They are open to everything new, have unconventional thinking, and are ready to tear up any conventions that limit them on the way to the goal. What else to know about people of this type?

Ability to Adapt to Changes

People with emotional stability are not afraid of change in life, because their psyche is flexible and their mind is open to any experimentation. They easily get rid of old and ineffective patterns of behavior, have a habit of reconsidering erroneous attitudes, try something new, using any opportunity for growth and development. The psyche of such people is lively and mobile, it gives them an advantage in the fight against conservatives and lovers of stability.

The Ability Not to Dwell on Mistakes

Mentally stable people calmly accept failure because they know it's better to try and lose than to give in to fear and refuse to live at all. Mistakes are necessary for experience, they help self-improvement, to look for ways out of difficult situations, to increase motivation and productivity. The main thing is not to allow the noise of other people's opinions to spoil your mood, not to react to other people's assessments – it's always easier to criticize than to do.

Ease of Expressing Emotions

Emotionally stable people are aware of their feelings. They do not suppress or deny joy, pain, shame and anger, but speak them out loud. They are not afraid to be real, not afraid to love, suffer or look ridiculous. For them there are no “good” or “bad” emotions, they can draw strength and inspiration in all their states, trying to live through all their thoughts and feelings to the end.

Clear Understanding of Boundaries

These people will not tolerate a neglectful attitude, will not agree to what they do not like or are not interested in. They know how to say “no”, and perfectly hear their needs. Perhaps that is why mentally healthy people rarely experience stress and depression, do not live in unhealthy relationships, do not drag the burden of other people’s obligations on themselves. Between momentary pleasures and long-term investment, they will always choose the second option.

A Calm Attitude Towards Defeats

You can’t succeed without slapping your face in the dirt once. Losing is an important part of winning, which motivates such people to go beyond their usual frame of mind, rethink their decisions, and pump up their abilities. Even when they hit rock bottom, they try to push back from it, to transform the energy of failure into a chance for a new breakthrough. Mentally resilient people bravely meet defeat because they know that after a fall it’s possible to rise again and try again.

Get in the Habit of Keeping Your Body Toned

Exercise and a healthy diet not only strengthens the immune system and improves the figure, but also promotes self-confidence. Such people keep their bodies toned with a balanced diet, adequate sleep and daily sports, which helps them to achieve greater professional success and more often take managerial positions. They are highly self-disciplined, radiating inner strength and harmony, which cannot but win over those around them.

Selective Attention

Mentally stable people won’t waste their energy on events that do not depend on them in any way. They know there are a lot of bad things happening in the world-wars, revolutions, famines, economic crises-but this is no reason to give up or to get involved in a war that is beyond their control. Every man should be in his place, doing what he can and is able to do, what is within his control. What good does it do to worry about something that cannot be changed? It’s better to put that energy into something worthwhile, like your own development.

Knowing How to Ignore Unpleasant People

The world is full of unpleasant people – manipulators, envious, narking, tyrants who love to impose their picture of the world around, to create unnecessary conflict, to parasitize at the expense of other people’s ideas.

Psychologically stable people are not susceptible to provocation, do not infect other people’s irritation, do not respond to the negative. They are able to keep a sober mind in any situation, deliberately avoiding acute topics, not taking to heart attempts to hurt them. Other people’s hatred or stupidity doesn’t touch their souls, they have a healthy self-esteem and strong boundaries.

