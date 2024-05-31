Taking Thyroxine for Life after Hypothyroidism Diagnosis?

Connect with us

Avatar of CTN News

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Thyroxine and Hypothyroidism

The thyroid is a condition located on either side of the throat. The gland produces thyroid hormone that controls the overall well-being of the body. Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormone.

The best thyroid specialist in Kolkata recommends people with hypothyroidism to take lifelong thyroid supplements.

Causes of hypothyroidism:

The causes of hypothyroidism could be primary or secondary causes. In about 95% of the cases, hypothyroidism is due to a problem in the thyroid gland itself. It is also referred to as primary hypothyroidism.

Some individuals can develop hypothyroidism after certain diseases and medical treatments. In some cases, the level of thyroid-stimulating hormone from the pituitary gland can be less. Hypothyroidism is common in females and with advancing age.

Symptoms of hypothyroidism:

Symptoms of hypothyroidism can vary, depending on the intensity of the disease. The most common symptoms of hypothyroidism are as follows.

  • Fatigue and sluggishness
  • Slight gain in weight
  • Intolerance to cold temperatures
  • The skin may become dry and thick
  • Coarse hair
  • Nails get brittle
  • Eyebrows become sparse
  • Slight increase in hypothyroidism
  • Constipation
  • Irregularities in the menstrual cycle

FAQ

What are the side effects of levothyroxine hormone?

The levothyroxine hormone generally doesn’t have any side effects. It only replaces the missing hormone in the body. Side effects only happen if a person takes too much levothyroxine. These symptoms are sweating, headaches, chest pain, diarrhea etc.

Diagnosis hypothyroidism:

The best thyroid specialist in Kolkata diagnoses hypothyroidism through simple blood tests. Doctors will prescribe blood tests on the basis of their signs and symptoms. The most common blood test for hypothyroidism is the test for thyroid-stimulating hormone. Doctors will also perform tests for T3 and T4 as well.

Treating hypothyroidism:

The best treatment for hypothyroidism is hormone replacement therapy. The best thyroid specialist in Kolkata recommends oral levothyroxine pills. Generally, the affected individual should take this medicine for the rest of their lives. This tablet will give the body the right level of the hormone that it cannot make on its own.

After taking the medicines, the symptoms of hypothyroidism will improve within weeks. People with more severe symptoms, such as muscle pain and weakness, would require several months of treatment until they completely recover. The affected individuals should take this tablet once per day on an empty stomach. Generally, people take this medicine as soon as they wake up in the morning.

Certain medicines, such as calcium—and aluminum-containing antacids and iron tablets, can interfere with the absorption of levothyroxine pills. Foods rich in fiber will also interfere with the absorption of thyroxine pills. Doctors check the TSH levels once every six weeks and adjust the dose if necessary. Doctors will prescribe a lower dose of levothyroxine hormone in aged people and those with heart disease.

Bottom Line:

It might be difficult for women with thyroid abnormalities to get pregnant. The best thyroid specialist in Kolkata will be able to help in getting pregnant with an underactive thyroid gland. They will also constantly monitor the woman throughout pregnancy and ensure that the mother and baby are doing fine, throughout the journey.
The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage.

