A New Study Reports That Thinking Too Much Can Intoxicate The Brain.

CTN NEWS – A buildup of substances in the prefrontal region of the brain increases the risk of cognitive problems after 4 hours of intense effort.

Sitting around thinking hard for hours makes you feel drained too. If you spend a lot of time “roasting your neurons” you’ve probably come to that conclusion. Now researchers have new evidence to explain why this happens.

Potential for revolution: Covid-19 vaccine technology is studied for HIV prevention and cancer fight, with research in Brazil

Sleep: Brown noise, white noise, pink noise: how sound frequencies help you sleep or focus