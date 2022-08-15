Connect with us

Health

A New Study Reports That Thinking Too Much Can Intoxicate The Brain.
Advertisement

Health

United States And Switzerland Are Working On Facilitating Pharma trade

Health News

A Polio Virus Was Detected in NYC's Sewage, Suggesting the Virus is Circulating

Health News

U-M Experts Discuss Monkeypox Symptoms & Spread

Health

Can Sex Therapy Help Erectile Dysfunction?

Health News

Is Zoonotic Langya Virus Contagious? What Are Its Symptoms?

Health

3 Best Ways to Choose the Perfect Vape Device

Health News

A Newly Identified Langya Virus Infected 35 People In China

Health

Therapy For Abandonment Issues-A Great Way To Deal With Low Self Esteeem

Health

Why Collagen Supplements are Popular in Malaysia

Health

New Study Finds 1 in 8 People Will Suffer From Long Covid

Health

Monkeypox Vaccines Arrive In Victoria For People Most At Risk, Here's How It Works

Health

Omicron-Adapted Vaccines Will Be Delivered By BioNTech In October

Health

What Is DME And What Are The Symptoms?

Health

Escaped Nigerian Patient Recovers From Monkeypox In Thailand

Health

3 Best Advantages of Dental Cleaning from a Dentist

Health

Monkeypox Cases Are Beginning To Plateau In The UK

Health

Monkeypox in United State, What Is It ?, And How It Spreads And More

Health

Thailand’s 4th Monkeypox Case Found in Bangkok Woman

Health

A Skin Guide: The Best Way to Take Care of a Skin Graft

Health

A New Study Reports That Thinking Too Much Can Intoxicate The Brain.

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

10 seconds ago

on

A New Study Reports That Thinking Too Much Can Intoxicate The Brain.

CTN NEWS –  A buildup of substances in the prefrontal region of the brain increases the risk of cognitive problems after 4 hours of intense effort.

Sitting around thinking hard for hours makes you feel drained too. If you spend a lot of time “roasting your neurons” you’ve probably come to that conclusion. Now researchers have new evidence to explain why this happens.

  • Potential for revolution: Covid-19 vaccine technology is studied for HIV prevention and cancer fight, with research in Brazil
  • Sleep: Brown noise, white noise, pink noise: how sound frequencies help you sleep or focus
  • Food: Olive, sunflower, canola: know the pros and cons of each type of fat
A study, recently published in the journal Current Biology, shows that prolonged intense cognitive work — around 4 to 5 hours — causes potentially toxic byproducts to accumulate in the part of the brain known as the prefrontal cortex.

This alters your control over decisions, causing you to look—unintentionally—for paths that require less effort as cognitive fatigue sets in, the researchers explain.

The brain creates fatigue

The brain creates fatigue as a kind of illusion designed to make us stop what we are doing and turn to a more rewarding activity, suggests researcher Mathias Pessiglione.

“But our findings show that cognitive work results in a real functional change, with an accumulation of harmful substances.

So fatigue would indeed be a signal that would make us stop working, but with a different purpose: to preserve the integrity of brain functioning.”
Pessiglione and colleagues wanted to understand what mental fatigue really is. While machines can compute continuously, the brain cannot. They wanted to find out why.
Scientists suspected the reason had to do with the need to recycle potentially toxic substances that arise from neural activity.

According to Pessiglione, there is no way around this limitation of our brain’s ability to think a lot. The specialist indicates the “good old recipes: rest and sleep”.

“There is good evidence that glutamate is cleared from synapses during sleep,” he said.

Published in CTN, August 15th, 2022
Related Topics:
Continue Reading