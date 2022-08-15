Health
A New Study Reports That Thinking Too Much Can Intoxicate The Brain.
CTN NEWS – A buildup of substances in the prefrontal region of the brain increases the risk of cognitive problems after 4 hours of intense effort.
Sitting around thinking hard for hours makes you feel drained too. If you spend a lot of time “roasting your neurons” you’ve probably come to that conclusion. Now researchers have new evidence to explain why this happens.
This alters your control over decisions, causing you to look—unintentionally—for paths that require less effort as cognitive fatigue sets in, the researchers explain.
The brain creates fatigue
“But our findings show that cognitive work results in a real functional change, with an accumulation of harmful substances.
According to Pessiglione, there is no way around this limitation of our brain’s ability to think a lot. The specialist indicates the “good old recipes: rest and sleep”.