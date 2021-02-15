The Possible Long Term Consequences When Seniors Fall

Falls are the most common cause of injury for seniors. Due to advanced age, strokes, visual disturbances, medical conditions, and trip hazards in the home, falls are far more likely in seniors than in any other age bracket. Falls can lead to broken bones and even death. The most typically broken bones in seniors are broken hips, pelvis, legs, arms, wrist, and ankles, read more here: https://homecareassistance.com/blog/4-long-term-consequences-of-falls-among-older-adults

Hospitalization in seniors who have fallen can be quite costly and the patient may require several weeks in the hospital. Upon release from the hospital, the senior may have to have several months of physical therapy before they can walk or move normally again.

A lot of insurance companies will require seniors to be sent home before the hospital wants to release the patient. This can lead to even more injuries due to falls or the need for home care after the senior has been sent home early.

Unfortunately, due to memory issues, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Parkinson’s, and arthritis, a lot of falls go unreported. These falls can have serious consequences. In some, the patient doesn’t realize they’ve fallen, in others, they simply get up and continue not reporting it to caregivers or family members.

Frailty of Seniors

Too often these falls result in a hematoma, a laceration, sprain, dislocated joints, or some other injury. Infections and blood clots can often follow causing serious injury or even leading to death. The longer these injuries go untreated, the more likely they are to cause serious issues to the patient.

Families and caregivers need to be vigilant and notice even small bruises or injuries. Inquire the patient as to how they received the injury and if a fall is suspected, it’s important to assess the situation and ensure that the patient isn’t in any imminent danger.

Frequent falls need to be reported to the doctor and an assessment should be done frequently. Many seniors need to be under closer supervision to prevent falls. Falls show how truly frail many seniors are. They need to be closely monitored to ensure their safety.

Ensuring seniors safety

Falls can lead to more medical expenses and more hospitalizations. Many seniors will try to pass a fall off as “it’s okay” or “it happens often, no big deal”. Unfortunately, this can lead to more hospitalizations or emergency room trips. Most falls can be prevented by closer supervision.

Many seniors don’t realize that they have lost a lot of their vision and they may tend to fall more due to this vision loss. Many don’t realize that they have other underlying health issues such as Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Great care must be taken to ensure their safety.

It’s easy for a family to take it for granted that grandma or grandpa can walk across the room, however, arthritis and other conditions may make this more challenging as time goes by. Great care should be taken to ensure the safety of seniors. Through observation and care giving, many falls can be prevented in the future. This can save a lot of money and heartache.