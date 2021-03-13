The Most Common Causes of Diarrhea and How to Prevent Them

Diarrhea is such a common disorder that all of us have experienced sometime in our life. In fact it’s such a common occurrence. Whether the cause is eating outside or consuming something that doesn’t suit us, diarrhea is common and is often treatable at home too. You can nevertheless book an online doctor consultation as well to be on the safer side.

Here are some of the most common causes of diarrhea, ways to prevent loose motion and why you should

1. Viruses:

Several strains of virus are often known to cause diarrhea. Many a time if you suffer from viral fever, it’s also possible that you have loose motions. Common symptoms also include nausea and vomiting.

2. Contaminated food and water:

Contaminated food and water is one of the most common sources of bacteria that cause loose motions. You should be very careful about where you eat, especially if you consume roadside foods. Always drink clean mineral water to avoid loose motions.

3. Medications:

Sometimes medications such as antibiotics can cause loose motions. That’s because antibiotics destroy the bad as well as the good bacteria in your body and when the good get destroyed, it often leads to loose motions.

4. Lactose intolerance:

If you’re intolerant to any milk and dairy products, you suffer from lactose intolerance. It is one of the most common conditions across the world, with millions of people suffering from it. Because your body cannot digest lactose, it expels out food that triggers this mechanism. Hence even if you consume a little bit by mistake, it leads to diarrhea.

5. Sweeteners:

Both natural sweetening agents such as fructose and artificial sweeteners added to foods and beverages can cause loose motions or diarrhea. It’s a common cause of loose motions. Try to avoid artificial sweeteners as much as possible.

How to prevent loose motions?

You should keep a close watch on what you eat and actively avoid food that comes from contaminated sources. If possible, avoid roadside food, water that comes from questionable sources, trigger foods, extremely spicy foods, foods with artificial ingredients etc.

If you have loose motions as a result of antibiotics, talk to your doctor how he/she can help you prevent it.

Wash your hands with soap regularly. Especially before and after using the washroom, attending to fresh uncut meat, changing diapers, coughing, sneezing etc. Covid also causes diarrhea in some people, so being clean and hygienic is extremely important.

It’s always important to be careful and be cautious about your surroundings and lifestyle. Whether you’re following a weight loss diet chart or are trying out a new diet, diarrhea is normal and with the right medications you can be diarrhea free!