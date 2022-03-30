The cost of composite veneers varies between Turkey, the UK, and the US. At Dentakay.com, we have countless people wanting composite veneers. We have all the relevant information you need to know before getting composite veneers.

What are Composite Veneers?

Composite veneers are veneers made from composite resin. Your dentist will put the composite resin to the surface of your teeth to shape your teeth and get you that celebrity smile. It’s not painful to get composite veneers, and the procedure isn’t very invasive.

What is The Procedure for Composite Veneers?

The procedure for composite veneers doesn’t take very long, and you’ll only need one dentist visit. Unlike porcelain veneers, your dentist can apply composite veneers on the same day. The procedure for composite veneers is quite simple, and you won’t feel any pain.

Your dentist will clean your mouth and ‘prep’ your teeth for the composite resin. They will then match the composite resin to suit the color of your teeth for that jaw-dropping smile you want. They’ll layer the composite resin to the surface of your teeth, cure the mixture and then polish it for a natural finish.

Once your dentist has done this, you can leave with a Hollywood smile. It’s up to you to take care of your composite veneers so they last long.

Why Should I Get Composite Veneers?

People get composite veneers for all kinds of reasons. These reasons include how quick and noninvasive the procedure is, and composite veneers are the cheapest veneers available. You’ll also get a natural smile from composite veneers, and these are ideal for people with poorly shaped teeth or teeth that are chipped, cracked, or stained.

Let’s dig deeper into the advantages of composite veneers and why you should get them.

Quick and Easy Procedure

As described above, the procedure for composite veneers is painless, quick, and accessible. Most people who come in for veneers want to leave on the same day with a flawless smile. Fortunately, this is possible with composite veneers. You also don’t need to make several visits to the dentist, and after just a few hours, you can have the smile of your dreams.

Natural Smile

What scares most people about getting veneers is the possibility of looking fake. Well, here’s the thing – composite veneers certainly have a natural look, especially if you go to an experienced dentist. Because your dentist will match the color of the composite resin to your teeth, your veneers won’t look odd or out of place.

Cheapest Option for Veneers

Out of all the veneers available, composite veneers are the cheapest. This doesn’t mean they’re the worst veneers available. The reason composite veneers are more affordable than the others is that porcelain veneers and lumineers are made from expensive materials. Porcelain veneers and lumineers also take more effort to apply and last longer.

If your teeth aren’t severely chipped or stained, composite veneers would be an ideal option. But if your teeth need a drastic change, porcelain veneers and lumineers would work better. Hence, they’re much pricier options.

Best for Chipped, Stained, and Cracked Teeth

Composite veneers are an excellent choice for people with stained teeth, cracked teeth, or if you have minor chips. These veneers can improve the look of your teeth and cover up any minor dental problems you may have. However, you must remember that if you don’t take care of composite veneers they will start to stain.

How Long Do Composite Veneers Last?

Composite veneers last for about 5 to 7 years if you take care of them well. Their lifespan is shorter than porcelain veneers or lumineers. Porcelain veneers can last for up to 30 years, and you can have lumineers for about 10 to 20 years. Compared to these options, composite veneers aren’t a long-term solution, but they’re certainly worth considering.

If you want to maintain your composite veneers in good health, it’s best to brush your teeth twice a day and avoid foods and drinks that stain. These foods and beverages include coffee, soy sauce, red wine, tea, and curry.

What is the Cost of Composite Veneers in Turkey?

The cost of composite veneers in Turkey is about $100 – $240 per tooth. To give you some context on how much cheaper this is compared to porcelain veneers and lumineers, we’ll explain how much they cost per tooth too. For porcelain veneers, expect to pay about $150 – $300, and for lumineers, $350 – $550.

What is the Cost of Composite Veneers in the US?

If you’re looking to get composite veneers in the US, the price is much higher. You will pay about $800 – $950 per tooth. Porcelain veneers cost $1500 – $1700 and lumineers cost $800 – $2000. As you can tell, veneers in the US are much more expensive than Turkey. So you might want to take a trip to Turkey to get your veneers.

What is the Cost of Composite Veneers in the UK?

Getting composite veneers in the UK doesn’t cost as much as the US, but it’s still a bit more expensive than what you’d pay in Turkey. Clients wanting composite veneers in the UK pay $360 – $650 for each tooth. If you get porcelain veneers, this shoots up to $900 – $1200 and $800 – $1000 for lumineers.

Bottom Line

Composite veneers are a fantastic option for people with minor dental issues. The cost of composite veneers is also much cheaper than the other veneers available. Speak to your dentist to determine if composite veneers are the best option for you.

