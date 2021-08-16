Connect with us

Thailand's Total Covid-19 Cases Passes 900,000, With 7,734 Fatalities
Published

48 seconds ago

on

sinovac, Thailand, vaccine

Thailand’s health department on Sunday reported 21,157 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of covid-19 infections to 928,314 official data in Thailand shows. While 3 million Sinovac jabs arrived from China.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country’s COVID-19 task force, reported 182 new deaths, raising the cumulative fatalities to 7,343 since the pandemic began. While over the past 24 hours, 20,984 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 920,608 Covid-19 patients, 703,204 of whom have recovered in Thailand.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 928,314 Covid-19 cases, 709,646 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 7,640 in the third wave and 7,734 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 23,418 reported on Tuesday and the record high of new daily fatalities was at 235 reported on Friday.

The Thai government has also been accelerating vaccine roll-out amid efforts to build herd immunity. As of Saturday, it had administered about 23 million doses of vaccines, with 5 million 7.6 percent of the country’s nearly 70 million people having been fully vaccinated.

Thailand’s vaccination campaign was initially made with China’s Sinovac vaccine and later rolled out AstraZeneca Vaccine. The Sinovac vaccine has become a key foreign policy tool for China, which staunchly defends its quality and efficacy and rolled it out long before Sinovac had gone through late stage clinical trials.

People who have already been fully vaccinated with Sinovac will be given a third shot of AstraZeneca, Pfizer of Moderna to boost their immunity.

Thailand in now using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as a second dose for those who received a first dose of China’s  Sinovac shot after hundreds of fully vaccinated medical workers were infected with covid, marking another country to move away from the Chinese-made shot as concerns over its efficacy continue to grow.

 

 

