Thailand’s to Require Proof Vaccination for Dine in Restaurants

Thailand’s health Department announced yesterday that starting October 1st, only those who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a negative antigen rapid test result will be allowed to dine-in at restaurants in Thailand’s “dark red” provinces, where maximum Covid-19 restrictions apply.

The Health Department’s director-general, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, told the Bangkok Post that the move is part of the government’s push to allow businesses to reopen while coronavirus cases increase.

Customers will be required to fill in a form detailing their infection risk through the government’s “Thai Save Thai” app before entering premises. Using the App will be required at high-risk venues, which include restaurants, barber shops and hair salons, beauty clinics and spas.

In addition, patrons will be asked to show their vaccination certification or a negative Covid-19 antigen rapid test result, taken no longer than a week prior to entering the premises. Former coronavirus patients must show proof which showed that they have recovered from covid-19 and have natural immunity.

Also, business operators must strictly comply with existing provincial regulations, Mr Suwannachai said.

Their staff must be fully vaccinated, comply with social distancing measures, be screened for Covid-19 weekly. Furthermore, every shop must regularly disinfect regularly touched surface every 1-2 hours.

A high efficiency particulate air filter should be installed on AC units, and proper ventilation must be ensured.