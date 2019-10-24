Thailand’s Red Cross Appeals for Blood Donors as Reserves Run Low

The National Blood Centre of the Thai Red Cross Society is appealing for blood donors in Thailand. Above all from members of the public as blood reserves run low and fall short of demand.

Professor Dr. Chaivech Nutprayoon, assistant secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross Society and acting director of the National Blood Centre, said told Thai PBS that, since October 1st, blood reserves have diminished due to the decreasing number of donors, while demand blood from hospitals across the country increases.

Normally, the blood donor centre will receive 2,000-2,500 units of blood a day, but, of late the amount has fallen to an average of 1,500-1,700 units per day.

Professor Chaivech said that the shortage is now affecting patients in several hospitals to the extent that, in some cases, doctors have had to postpone surgery due to the inadequate supply of blood. Saying above all children suffering from thalassemia and haemophilia need regular blood transfusions to survive.

He disclosed that there are 160 hospitals nationwide which call on blood supplies from the National Blood Centre. With an average rate of 2,600-3,000 units a day, while the centre can meet only 60% of that demand.

In Bangkok, blood donors can donate blood at the National Blood Centre, as well as at the Police, Somdet Phra Pinklao, Ramathibodi, Bhumibol, Phra Mongkutklao and Watchira hospitals.

In other provinces, volunteer blood donors can donate blood at all hospitals.