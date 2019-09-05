Connect with us

Health

Thailand's Lawmakers Seek Bill to Allow People to Grow Cannabis

Health

Complaints Continue Over Food Quality in School Lunch Program

Health

Thailand Hospitals to Use Cannabis-Based Traditional Medicine Formula

Health

Teenager Dies From Eating Somtam Lao in Northeastern Thailand

Health

Thai Massage Graduates Waiting 3 Years for Ministry to Issue License

Health

Thailand's Health Authorities Warns Public Over Urine Drinking Craze

Health

Thailand Doctor Warns Over Mutated Mosquito's That Carries Two Viruses

Health

Thailand's Prime Minister Plans to Keep Ban on Vaping and E-Cigarettes

Health

Thailand Uses Seized Marijuana to Make Medical Cannabis Oil

Health

What Everyone Should Know about Personal Training

Health

Thailand’s Lawmakers Seek Bill to Allow People to Grow Cannabis

Thailand’s Bhumjaithai Party seeks to amend the Narcotics Act to allow each household to grow a maximum of six cannabis plants.

Published

5 hours ago

on

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Bhumjaithai Party is holding a public to gather public input on a bill that seeks to allow people to grow cannabis at home.

Key party member Supachai Jaisamut said various interest groups have been invited, including patients; state officials; Thai traditional medicine practitioners and folk doctors. “This bill will be tabled before the House next week,” he said.

The draft, Mr Supachai said, seeks to amend the Narcotics Act to allow each household to grow a maximum of six cannabis plants.

 

Bhumjaithai won plenty of support in the last election, pledging to legalize the use of cannabis.

However, the pledges have yet to materialize as the government has only moved to allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

Separately, the Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, promoted the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) secretary-general; Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, to director-general of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) on Wednesday.

Dr Tares has supported the ministry’s efforts to legalize the use of cannabis for medical purposes. He was instrumental in drafting several cannabis-related regulations. Including the ministry’s latest decision to remove hemp and hemp extracts from the Narcotics Act.

“The appointment will allow Dr Tares to take on more complicated jobs and build his credentials as a candidate for the ministry’s top post.” said Mr Anutin on Wednesday.

Cannabis Oil (CBD) is already in Thailand’s Hospitals

Mr Anutin said Dr Tares will be asked to come up with a plan to make better use of Thailand’s one million health volunteers to improve the healthcare system. In addition to Dr Tares’ promotion, the cabinet also approved the rotation of three other positions.

The Public Health Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, Dr Paisan Dankhum, will replace Dr Tares as the FDA’s secretary-general, while Dr Narong Saiwong, the ministry’s inspector, and senior medical expert Dr Yongyuth Thammawut, will become the ministry’s new deputy permanent secretaries.

Meanwhile, Mr Anutin said that the ministry has accepted a request to increase the overall ratio of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to cannabidiol (CBD) in hemp products from 0.2% to 1% by weight.

The move is done to help small-scale entrepreneurs, as the previous cap of 0.2% was considered impractical by medical marijuana advocates, he said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading